Leslie Ornelas, executive director of United Way Galveston County Mainland, stands with Phil Roberts, board president, and board member Pam Schwertner under the giant palapa at the 2nd annual Dow Fishing Tournament at Topwater Grill in San Leon.
Youth top winner Jacob Bollmer, center, with, left to right, Braden Bollmer, Brandon Overton, Stephen Flowers, Dow Chemical and tournament director and Casey Dugas, shows off his first place youth trophy at the 2nd annual Dow Fishing Tournament at Topwater Grill in San Leon.
The Health & Safety Council team, left to right, Hunter Verm, Nina LeBlanc, director of account management, LeAnn Vahl, Alexandria Alvarez and Crystal Cedro, supported the Dow Fishing Tournament at Topwater Grill. The event benefited the United Way Galveston County Mainland.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily. News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The Sandelius team, the event’s premier sponsor, relaxes under their tent at the 2nd Annual Dow Fishing Tournament at Topwater Grill in San Leon.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
On a windy July 14 morning, sponsors, vendors and anglers began arriving for the 2nd Annual Dow Fishing Tournament at Topwater Grill in San Leon. Hosted by Dow Texas City Operations, the event benefited the United Way Galveston County Mainland.
After the 6 a.m. safety checks, boating rules and fishing guidelines, the teams geared up their boats for a fun day on the water. Skilled anglers competed against fellow fishing enthusiasts in the competitive segment for fabulous prizes and bragging rights. Whether casting from the shore or navigating the waters in boats, there was something for everyone, with youth anglers welcomed. The fish weigh-in was from 2-3 p.m.
Turner Industries took home the first-place trophy for the heaviest stringer, and GFL Environmental took second place. Bagging the heaviest redfish was the Steam & Process team, followed by Dunn Heat Exchangers. The Ohmstede team reeled in the first-place speckled trout. Universal Plant Services took first and second place, respectively, with the heaviest flounder. Jacob Bollmer walked away with the first-place trophy in the youth division, with JacobGore coming in second.
The mission of United Way Galveston County Mainland is to be a leader in the community by facilitating, promoting and ensuring the availability of services that meet the needs of the community. Thank you to Sandelius, the platinum event and Contech Control, lunch sponsors.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
