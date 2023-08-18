On a windy July 14 morning, sponsors, vendors and anglers began arriving for the 2nd Annual Dow Fishing Tournament at Topwater Grill in San Leon. Hosted by Dow Texas City Operations, the event benefited the United Way Galveston County Mainland.

After the 6 a.m. safety checks, boating rules and fishing guidelines, the teams geared up their boats for a fun day on the water. Skilled anglers competed against fellow fishing enthusiasts in the competitive segment for fabulous prizes and bragging rights. Whether casting from the shore or navigating the waters in boats, there was something for everyone, with youth anglers welcomed. The fish weigh-in was from 2-3 p.m.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

