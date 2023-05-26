The streets around Stevenson Park in Friendswood buzzed with action and the sound of engines April 15 as cars rumbled in for the SpaceCity Corvette Club‘s 19th annual Corvettes & Crawfish Spring Car Show.

The car show benefited nonprofit Texas EquuSearch and featured Tim Miller, the founder, mingling with the crowd. Fantastic spring weather brought out Corvette fans of all ages from across the region for an up close and personal view of these one-of-a-kind cars.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@gal- vnews.com with“Out and About”in the subject line.

