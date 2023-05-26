From left, David Garza, vice president, and A.J. Loupe, club president, congratulate winner Robert Burger, center, at the Club’s 19th annual Corvettes & Crawfish Spring Car Show held at Stevenson Park.
Ana Gibson poses for a picture with her favorite car during her first visit to the SpaceCity Corvette Club’s 19th annual Corvettes & Crawfish Spring Car Show.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Janie Chapa, left, and Jackie Joza, both SpaceCity Corvette Club members, celebrate their win at the club’s 19th annual Corvettes & Crawfish Spring Car Show.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Kevin Brady, left, SpaceCity Corvette Club member, and Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, hang out at the club’s 19th annual Corvettes & Crawfish Spring Car Show held at Stevenson Park.
The streets around Stevenson Park in Friendswood buzzed with action and the sound of engines April 15 as cars rumbled in for the SpaceCity Corvette Club‘s 19th annual Corvettes & Crawfish Spring Car Show.
The car show benefited nonprofit Texas EquuSearch and featured Tim Miller, the founder, mingling with the crowd. Fantastic spring weather brought out Corvette fans of all ages from across the region for an up close and personal view of these one-of-a-kind cars.
