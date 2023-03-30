The Crystal Ballroom at South Shore Harbour in League City was the center of an action-packed weekend March 3-4 and the culmination of weeks of preparation and rehearsals for a group of beautiful, courageous and energetic young contestants. The pageant weekend was fun and exciting, and it couldn't have happened without the generous sponsors, incredible judges and fantastic staff, said Kelly Williams, pageant director of Miss League City 2023.

Friday morning began with the pageant's Teen and Miss Fitness segment. Contestants in both groups took to the stage to show off their fitness and health. Judges awarded: Brynli Felps, Teen Fitness; Sydney Rice, Miss Fitness; and Jada Foster, Miss Congeniality. The day's event concluded with a delicious brunch at Opus Bistro & Steakhouse, sponsored by Makeup Junkie Bags and Sweet Mia's Boutique. Several contestants' mothers and family members attended the brunch, mingled, connected and made friends.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

