Wearing their crowns and enjoying the big moment in the spotlight are Carys Moran, Miss Teen, and Avery Doubenmier, Miss League City 2023, on stage March 4 during pageant weekend held at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City.
The Moran family, left to right, Maret, Jennifer, Michael and Sean Moran celebrate their daughter and sister, Carys Moran, after she was crowned Miss Teen League City. Moran will compete in the Miss Texas Teen USA pageant in Houston in July.
The top five finalists, left to right are: Chloe Simmons, Racha Goebel, Avery Doubenmier, Camryn Hopkins and Sydney Rice share the stage and their journey March 4 during pageant weekend held at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City.
Wearing their crowns and enjoying the big moment in the spotlight are Carys Moran, Miss Teen, and Avery Doubenmier, Miss League City 2023, on stage March 4 during pageant weekend held at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The Moran family, left to right, Maret, Jennifer, Michael and Sean Moran celebrate their daughter and sister, Carys Moran, after she was crowned Miss Teen League City. Moran will compete in the Miss Texas Teen USA pageant in Houston in July.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Amy and Rick Doubenmier celebrate their daughter, Avery, after she was crowned Miss League City. She will compete in the Miss Texas USA Pageant in Houston in July.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The top five finalists, left to right are: Chloe Simmons, Racha Goebel, Avery Doubenmier, Camryn Hopkins and Sydney Rice share the stage and their journey March 4 during pageant weekend held at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Kelly Williams, pageant director of Miss League City 2023, and Jada Foster, Miss Congeniality, enjoy a moment on the stage after Foster is presented with her award.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Brynli Felps won the Ms. Teen Fitness Award at the recent Miss League City 2023 pageant weekend held at Crystal Ballroom at South Shore Harbour in League City.
The Crystal Ballroom at South Shore Harbour in League City was the center of an action-packed weekend March 3-4 and the culmination of weeks of preparation and rehearsals for a group of beautiful, courageous and energetic young contestants. The pageant weekend was fun and exciting, and it couldn't have happened without the generous sponsors, incredible judges and fantastic staff, said Kelly Williams, pageant director of Miss League City 2023.
Friday morning began with the pageant's Teen and Miss Fitness segment. Contestants in both groups took to the stage to show off their fitness and health. Judges awarded: Brynli Felps, Teen Fitness; Sydney Rice, Miss Fitness; and Jada Foster, Miss Congeniality. The day's event concluded with a delicious brunch at Opus Bistro & Steakhouse, sponsored by Makeup Junkie Bags and Sweet Mia's Boutique. Several contestants' mothers and family members attended the brunch, mingled, connected and made friends.
On Saturday evening, the competition heated up, as contestants in both groups competed in the swimsuit, evening wear and the all-important question-and-answer segment. Competing in her first pageant, Carys Moran, a senior at Friendswood High School, was crowned Miss Teen and will compete in the Miss Texas Teen USA pageant in July 2023. She plans to attend Texas Tech University in the fall. Her parents are Sean and Jennifer Moran; her siblings are Maret and Michael Moran. When asked what motivated her to enter the competition, Moran said, "I was inspired by my mom, who modeled when she was younger and competed in and won the NPC Masters Bikini bodybuilding competition." Her sponsors were Dr. Randi B. Likely, Backed By Blackmon Chiropractic Clinic; Jodi Coe Briand, Style Junkie Boutique; and Garry and Melanie Kaufman of Galveston InsuranceAssociates.
Avery Doubenmier, also a first-time pageant contestant, was crowned Miss League City and began preparing and training to compete in the Miss Texas USA Pageant in July 2023. When asked why she entered the pageant, Doubenmier said, "I jumped into the pageant world leading with my heart and with the support of my family, friends and peers. Destiny Fernandisse inspired me during her history-making year as the first-ever Miss League City." Her parents are Amy and Rick Doubenmier, and her older brother is Cameron. Her sponsors were; The Maribel Juarez Real EstateGroup, Lewis Jewelers, 1FourRedesign, Cadence Bank and Cosmic Ice Cream Co.
Many of the contestants wore gorgeous, one-of-a-kind gowns from Dress Galaxy. Jewelry and flower sponsors were Collard Jewelers and Kemah Flowers & Company.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.