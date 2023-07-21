Texas A&M University at Galveston campus on Pelican Island invited the public to a June 3 dock party supporting Texas A&M Maritime Academy Summer Sea Term 2023 on board the TS Kennedy.

The dock was rocking with more than 1,000 community members who came out for the fun family day. Visitors enjoyed delicious Texas barbecue, refreshing Blue Bell Ice Cream, face-painting and participated in guided tours of the TS Kennedy, allowing them to experience first-hand sea life aboard the multi-port training ship as cadets, crew and faculty prepared to embark on Summer Sea Term 2023.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@gal- vnews.com with“Out and About”in the subject line.

