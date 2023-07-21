Engineering student cadets, Camron Chueca, serving as lead engineer on the TS Kennedy, and Tyler Heffernan, embarking on her first trip, chat with Dr. Garry Gore, the ship’s doctor, at the dock party held at Texas A&M University Galveston Campus on Pelican Island in support of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Summer Sea Term 2023.
From left are Leslie Fortenberry with Elitecare Emergency Hospital, her husband, Toby Fortenberry, and children Cannon Fortenberry and Deacon Fortenberry, who will be an Aggie Freshman this fall, enjoy the dock party before taking the guided tour of the TS Kennedy at Texas A&M University Galveston Campus on Pelican Island.
Col. Michael F. Fossum, chief operating officer of Texas A&M University at Galveston; Dr. Donna Lang, associate vice president for Academic Operations; and Gina Spagnola, president and CEO of Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, flash their “Gig ’em” school sign while mingling at the dock party supporting the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Summer Sea Term 2023.
Engineering student cadets, Camron Chueca, serving as lead engineer on the TS Kennedy, and Tyler Heffernan, embarking on her first trip, chat with Dr. Garry Gore, the ship’s doctor, at the dock party held at Texas A&M University Galveston Campus on Pelican Island in support of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Summer Sea Term 2023.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
From left are Leslie Fortenberry with Elitecare Emergency Hospital, her husband, Toby Fortenberry, and children Cannon Fortenberry and Deacon Fortenberry, who will be an Aggie Freshman this fall, enjoy the dock party before taking the guided tour of the TS Kennedy at Texas A&M University Galveston Campus on Pelican Island.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Col. Michael F. Fossum, chief operating officer of Texas A&M University at Galveston; Dr. Donna Lang, associate vice president for Academic Operations; and Gina Spagnola, president and CEO of Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, flash their “Gig ’em” school sign while mingling at the dock party supporting the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Summer Sea Term 2023.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The Aggie Moms Club was one of the hosts for the recent Texas A&M Maritime Academy Summer Sea Term 2023 held at the Texas A&M University Galveston Campus on Pelican Island.
Texas A&M University at Galveston campus on Pelican Island invited the public to a June 3 dock party supporting Texas A&M Maritime Academy Summer Sea Term 2023 on board the TS Kennedy.
The dock was rocking with more than 1,000 community members who came out for the fun family day. Visitors enjoyed delicious Texas barbecue, refreshing Blue Bell Ice Cream, face-painting and participated in guided tours of the TS Kennedy, allowing them to experience first-hand sea life aboard the multi-port training ship as cadets, crew and faculty prepared to embark on Summer Sea Term 2023.
Tour guides — engineering students active in school government and leadership — were Cadets Camron Chueca, serving as lead engineer on the TS Kennedy, and Tyler Heffernan, her first trip. Both cadets were looking forward to life at sea during the Summer Sea Term 2023. The cadets demonstrated their knowledge of the TS Kennedy by providing in-depth information about the ship’s daily life at sea, work schedules, training, equipment maintenance, interacting with other cadets, making life-long connections, friendships and meals.
In keeping with the school’s tradition, visitors, friends, family, industry supporters and alums also were also invited to the June 7 SST ’23 Sail Away Flotilla that escorted the cadets, faculty and crew aboard the TS Kennedy through the Galveston Ship Channel for the beginning of their two-month training at sea, all wishing them fair winds.
The event was hosted by campus partners Sea Aggie Former Student Network, Galveston Aggie Mom’s Club and Texas A&M Maritime Academy Parents Association.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@gal- vnews.com with“Out and About”in the subject line.
Explore the fascinating history of The Daily News, Texas' oldest newspaper, in this behind-the-scenes video. Join us as we take a journey through time, starting from Galveston's humble beginnings in 1842, when the newspaper was founded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.