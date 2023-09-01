The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office shows off its first-place trophy at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce third annual Shoot for the Chamber Clay Shoot on Aug. 4 at Providence Plantation in Rosharon.
The Front Line Power Construction team, pictured with Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Gina Spagnola and state Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson, took home the second place award at the chamber's third annual clay shoot.
Katie Yount, of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, showed off her clay-shooting marksmanship at the recent Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Clay Shoot and was awarded the highest overall female winner. She’s pictured here with chamber President and CEO Gina Spagnola.
Mark Cook, of the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, took home the highest overall male trophy at the recent Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce third annual Clay Shoot at Providence Plantation in Rosharon.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office shows off its first-place trophy at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce third annual Shoot for the Chamber Clay Shoot on Aug. 4 at Providence Plantation in Rosharon.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The Front Line Power Construction team, pictured with Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Gina Spagnola and state Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson, took home the second place award at the chamber's third annual clay shoot.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Del Papa Distributing Company was awarded third place at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce's third annual Clay Shoot.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Katie Yount, of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, showed off her clay-shooting marksmanship at the recent Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Clay Shoot and was awarded the highest overall female winner. She’s pictured here with chamber President and CEO Gina Spagnola.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Mark Cook, of the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, took home the highest overall male trophy at the recent Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce third annual Clay Shoot at Providence Plantation in Rosharon.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held its third annual Shoot for the Chamber Clay Shoot on Aug. 4 at Providence Plantation in Rosharon. The clay shoot provided a relaxing, fun opportunity for friends and colleagues from near and far to mix, mingle, network and enjoy a day outdoors.
The sold-out event began with an early breakfast of tacos and coffee sponsored by Taco Cabana, followed by registration. Next up was a mandatory safety orientation. Then it was time to show off some marksmanship. Presenting sponsor Sherwin-Williams and other team sponsors made the day special. The food truck lunch sponsors were The Grand 1894 Opera House and Schooley Mitchell. Bill Ansell sponsored delicious ice cream treats. Teams and visitors participated in the silent and live auctions, with Brandon Noto, auctioneer, leading the action.
Congratulations to three-time reigning champions Galveston County Sheriff’s Office for its performance and taking home the first-place trophy. Kudos to Henry Trochesset, Frank Trochesset, Mark Cook and Katie Yount for their impressive marksmanship. Big shout out to the Front Line Power Construction team for securing second place and Del Papa Distributing Company for its third-place finish. The special Ricky Bobby Award was presented to Terracon Consultants Inc.
A special round of applause goes out to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office team members Yount and Cook for winning the highest female and male overall titles.
“Our gratitude knows no bounds as we extend our appreciation to all the participants, sponsors, attendees and committee members who made this clay shoot an overwhelming success,” chamber President and CEO Gina Spagnola said.
Save the date for the fourth Shoot for the Chamber Clay Shoot on Aug. 2, 2024, at Providence Plantation.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
Join us as we delve into the rich aviation history of Galveston Island. We explore the significance of Galveston's geographic location in national defense and its transformation into a hub for military and commercial aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.