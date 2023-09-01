The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held its third annual Shoot for the Chamber Clay Shoot on Aug. 4 at Providence Plantation in Rosharon. The clay shoot provided a relaxing, fun opportunity for friends and colleagues from near and far to mix, mingle, network and enjoy a day outdoors.

The sold-out event began with an early breakfast of tacos and coffee sponsored by Taco Cabana, followed by registration. Next up was a mandatory safety orientation. Then it was time to show off some marksmanship. Presenting sponsor Sherwin-Williams and other team sponsors made the day special. The food truck lunch sponsors were The Grand 1894 Opera House and Schooley Mitchell. Bill Ansell sponsored delicious ice cream treats. Teams and visitors participated in the silent and live auctions, with Brandon Noto, auctioneer, leading the action.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription