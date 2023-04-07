League City Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted its second annual 2023 Women’s Market and Fashion Show at Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center. The dynamic duo of Sara Powell, with JBloom Designer, co-chaired the event with her big sister Amy Skicki, executive director at BAYTRAN. AList ProductionsAnge Mertens facilitated the energetic, full-of-swag fashion show.

Two years ago, the chamber committee came up with the idea to celebrate Women’s History Month by spotlighting women, businesses and community leaders for their significant contributions. It was the beginning of the action-packed Women’s Market and Fashion Show. The event brings together a group of remarkable women with a single purpose and an opportunity to connect with other women across Galveston County to collaborate, network, meet new friends and do some shopping therapy while supporting each other.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

