Wearing clothes from local Sweet Mia’s Boutique are, from left, Ashley Graves, Steel Door Realty; Markenna Washington, Friendswood Animal Clinic; Rosa Rios; Doreen Hughes, Realtor Coldwell Banker/TGRE; and Cheyenne Whitlow, student at Stephen F. Austin State University.
Co-chair Sara Powell poses on the floor with Briana Broderick, director of Wine Club and Festival at Haak Winery, at the Women’s Market and Fashion Show.
League City Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted its second annual 2023 Women’s Market and Fashion Show at Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center. The dynamic duo of Sara Powell, with JBloom Designer, co-chaired the event with her big sister Amy Skicki, executive director at BAYTRAN. AListProductions’ Ange Mertens facilitated the energetic, full-of-swag fashion show.
Two years ago, the chamber committee came up with the idea to celebrate Women’s History Month by spotlighting women, businesses and community leaders for their significant contributions. It was the beginning of the action-packed Women’s Market and Fashion Show. The event brings together a group of remarkable women with a single purpose and an opportunity to connect with other women across Galveston County to collaborate, network, meet new friends and do some shopping therapy while supporting each other.
The fashion show featured local models wearing fashionable rodeo-inspired and spring clothing provided by chamber members, modeling for Belle Lees Boutique, Liz Bolton, Hallee Derouen, Briana “Brie”Little and Katie Wiltshire. Models wearing Sweet Mia’s fashions included Ashley Graves, Doreen Hughes, Markenna Washington and Cheyenne Whitlow. Walking the runway for The Salted Hippie Boutique, models were Dominique Guba, Ange Mertens, Jennifer Delgado, Jasmine Badillo and Susan Hefner. As co-chair, Powell announced their names, the models strutted down the aisle and runway to applause and music from EventWise Productions and later mingled in the crowded market.
The event featured fantastic raffle prizes donated by generous vendors, with many in attendance walking away winners. The committee would like to thank all sponsors for their support and the incredible things they do for our community.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
