The Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City was buzzing with action as members, supporters, business partners and the community gathered to celebrate an enchanted evening at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber 54th Annual Membership Gala.

The event was the first major social outing for newly elected President/CEO Tim Culp, who mingled with the crowd and welcomed his guests in his master of ceremonies opening remarks. Doc Amey conducted the invocation and pledges, followed by Culp recognizing the 2022 retiring board of directors and outgoing chairman Ron Assad of Gallant Industrial. The Golden Division volunteers were recognized for their dedicated support of the chamber, and the graduating Leadership Mainland Class of 2022 were introduced to the community and received their certificates.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

