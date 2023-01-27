Guests celebrate an enchanted evening at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce 54th Annual Membership. From left to right are Arlene Boix, her husband José Boix, Shelly Scimeca, Irma Marshall, Marisa Malinowski, Lisa Burgett and Melody Dillon.
From left to right, Gina Buckley Welsh of the Santa Fe Education Foundation, Courtni Goodman Tello of the Tello Smiles winner of the small business of the year award, and Lisa Watson of the College of the Mainland, celebrate at the City-La Marque Chamber 54th Annual Membership Gala.
The retiring board of directors in attendance from left to right are Georgia Meyer Barzilay, Karat Creations Jewelry; Mike Myer, Ashland; Caitlin Kim, Domac, Inc.; Richard DeVries, Standard Steel Supply; Candice Towles, Texas First Bank; Sonny Tholcken, Trey Industries; and Ron Assad, Gallant Industrial. They were recognized at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber 54th Annual Membership Gala and presented with plaques for their leadership service.
New Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce President Tim Culp shared the enchanted evening with his team. From left to right are Marielle Gomez, communications and promotions coordinator; Lauren Kaiser, director of operations; Tim Culp; Stefanie Aldrich, vice president; and Bianca Jenson, Operations Manager at the recent Texas City-La Marque Chamber 54th Annual Membership Gala.
From left to right, Tracy Pryor of HCA Houston Healthcare, Kimberley Yancy, councilwoman for the city of La Marque, and Brittany Rivers, Galveston County Health District, all 2022 graduates of Leadership Mainland, celebrate at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber 54th Annual Membership Gala.
Guests celebrate an enchanted evening at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce 54th Annual Membership. From left to right are Arlene Boix, her husband José Boix, Shelly Scimeca, Irma Marshall, Marisa Malinowski, Lisa Burgett and Melody Dillon.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
From left to right, Gina Buckley Welsh of the Santa Fe Education Foundation, Courtni Goodman Tello of the Tello Smiles winner of the small business of the year award, and Lisa Watson of the College of the Mainland, celebrate at the City-La Marque Chamber 54th Annual Membership Gala.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The retiring board of directors in attendance from left to right are Georgia Meyer Barzilay, Karat Creations Jewelry; Mike Myer, Ashland; Caitlin Kim, Domac, Inc.; Richard DeVries, Standard Steel Supply; Candice Towles, Texas First Bank; Sonny Tholcken, Trey Industries; and Ron Assad, Gallant Industrial. They were recognized at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber 54th Annual Membership Gala and presented with plaques for their leadership service.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
New Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce President Tim Culp shared the enchanted evening with his team. From left to right are Marielle Gomez, communications and promotions coordinator; Lauren Kaiser, director of operations; Tim Culp; Stefanie Aldrich, vice president; and Bianca Jenson, Operations Manager at the recent Texas City-La Marque Chamber 54th Annual Membership Gala.
AReid Photography/ Courtesy
From left to right, Tracy Pryor of HCA Houston Healthcare, Kimberley Yancy, councilwoman for the city of La Marque, and Brittany Rivers, Galveston County Health District, all 2022 graduates of Leadership Mainland, celebrate at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber 54th Annual Membership Gala.
The Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City was buzzing with action as members, supporters, business partners and the community gathered to celebrate an enchanted evening at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber 54th Annual Membership Gala.
The event was the first major social outing for newly elected President/CEO Tim Culp, who mingled with the crowd and welcomed his guests in his master of ceremonies opening remarks. Doc Amey conducted the invocation and pledges, followed by Culp recognizing the 2022 retiring board of directors and outgoing chairman Ron Assad of Gallant Industrial. The Golden Division volunteers were recognized for their dedicated support of the chamber, and the graduating Leadership Mainland Class of 2022 were introduced to the community and received their certificates.
Then came the moment everyone was waiting for — the annual awards presentation. Receiving the Rising Star award was Grease Monkey. Hospitality Health ER and Moore Industries were named Shining Stars. Small Business of the Year was Tello Smiles and Large Business of the Year was Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery. The Jimmy Hayley Community Service Award went to Kevin Herrin of The Fellowship Church. And 2022 Outstanding Citizen of the Year went to Cory Moss, vice president and general manager of Valero Texas City Refinery.
Culp told the gathering he was looking forward to getting to know the community that has welcomed him and his family. The new 2023 incoming board members are: Lori Carnes, Carnes Funeral Home; Lisa Cashbaugh-Sanchez, Dow Chemical; Chris DeVries, Standard Steel Supply; Ryan Doyle, Texas First Bank;Anita Jones, Linde Company; Andrew Warren, Ashland; and Adam Wheeless, Gallant Industrial. Incoming board chairman Dr. Warren Nichols, president of College of the Mainland, was introduced to the audience and presented with the gavel by La Marque Mayor Keith Bell.
Benno’s Catering served up a mouth-watering array of charcuterie boards, followed by a delicious dinner. Faust Distributing provided refreshing beverages with pictures by AReid Photography.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.