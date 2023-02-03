The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce 178th Annual Meeting, featuring Motown group The Four Tops, was the year’s spectacular event.

The Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis Resort was transformed back to the 1960s with the iconic sounds of Motown. The party featured a red-carpet VIP lounge, classic cars, strobing lights, flashy, colorful outfits, big jewelry and the hip-swaying Boogaloo dance-off. It was the night the chamber celebrated and recognized the significant accomplishments of outstanding businesses and individuals.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

