From left, Bob Spagnola; Gina Spagnola, president and CEO Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce; Lori Carnes, Texas City School board trustee; and her husband, Jay Carnes, board chair; celebrate the 178th chamber annual meeting featuring Motown group the Four Tops.
Friends party in the VIP lounge while listening to the smooth Motown sounds of the Four Tops. From left to right are Deborah Feaster, Sharon Gillins and Cody Dunn at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce 178th Annual Meeting held at Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis Resort.
Local business leaders, family and friends came out to celebrate and support the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce 178th Annual Meeting featuring the Four Tops. From left to right seated are Bill Hopkins, Kay Davis and Joan McLeod. In the back row are Jon “Rusty” Eversberg, Carolyn Gaido, Robert Mclauchlan, Tina Mclauchlan and Douglas McLeod.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
From left, Carolyn Sunseri, former Galveston city councilwoman; Fred Raschke, past chairman of Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce; and his wife, Kim Noto Raschke; celebrate in style.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
From left, D’Lisa Johnson, Jamie Hill, Kristi Koncaba, Lisa Holbrook, Kerri Taylor and Susan Galanski showed up in style at the chamber gala featuring the music of the Four Tops.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce 178th Annual Meeting, featuring Motown group The Four Tops, was the year’s spectacular event.
The Galveston Island Convention Centerat the San Luis Resort was transformed back to the 1960s with the iconic sounds of Motown. The party featured a red-carpet VIP lounge, classic cars, strobing lights, flashy, colorful outfits, big jewelry and the hip-swaying Boogaloo dance-off. It was the night the chamber celebrated and recognized the significant accomplishments of outstanding businesses and individuals.
Rodger Rees, Port of Galveston director and CEO, was recognized with the 2022 “Nonno” Tony Smecca Galvestonian of the Year award for his work, expansion and vision of the Galveston Wharves, the fourth most popular cruise port in North America and one of the nation’s top 50 cargo ports. Kevin Venable, AMOCO Federal Credit Union Community Development manager, was awarded the Individual Regional Impact Award. Marie Robb, Galveston City councilwoman, District 6, was honored with the Business Impact Award. The Bentley Family, Classic Auto Group, received The Vic Pierson C-Crewe Award. Keith Zahar, of The Big Store, was the recipient of the President’s Award of Excellence. The Lasker Inn received the Chamber’s Grand Champion award. The Waffle House team bagged the National Chain Business of the Year. Sherwin-Williams picked up the Large Business of the Year award. Sharing the small businesses of the year honors; Dreyfus Printing, Kleen Supply Company and Texas Tail Distillery. Ronald McDonald House of Galveston was honored with the Nonprofit of the Year award.
Winners of the Entrepreneurs of the Year awards were: Craig Corbell, Baywatch Dolphin Tours; Victoria Newsome, EATcetera; and Cole Wallace, The Bin Store. Jay and Kelly Carnes with Carnes Funeral Home were named board and committee members of the year, respectively. Laura Lee, Sunseekers Bookerkeeper, snagged the Carol and Fred Wurst Navigator of the Year. Bryan Kunz, with Park Board of Trustees, was named the Young Professional of the Year.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
