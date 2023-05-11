Shakespearean shenanigans: Island ETC concludes its 20th season in high style with a spirited farce from the comic playwright who perfected them. Opening Friday and running through May 27, Ken Ludwig‘s “Leading Ladies,” which premiered at Houston’s Alley Theatre in 2004, follows two down-and-out Shakespearean actors in Pennsylvania Amish country who think they’ve found a way off the “Moose Lodge circuit.” When the two men find out a local elderly widow is not long for this world, it seems easy enough to pass themselves off as her long-lost nephews — until they meet her nieces. Tickets are $35 or $30 for students and seniors; group rates are available. Visit islandetc.org for details.
Hot Ticket: With symphonies, historic tours, BBQ and boozy brunches this weekend, there's something for everyone
- By CHRIS GRAY
