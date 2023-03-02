Ring them bells: Now one of the eeriest, most ubiquitous tunes of the modern holiday season, “Carol of the Bells,” began as a Ukrainian folk song adapted a century ago into “Shchedryk” (“Bountiful Evening”), the tune we know today. The lyrics relate to a swallow’s surprise appearance, a symbol of hope. Its origins are explored in director Olesya Morgunets’ 2022 film “Carol of the Bells,” a story of WWII-era Ukrainian survival and resilience with obvious parallels to the present day. After two sold-out screenings in Houston, HTX4Ukraine, the Ukrainian American Cultural Club of Houston and the Ukrainian Consulate General in Houston will co-host another 8 p.m. Friday at Scottish Rite Cathedral, 2128 Church St. Tickets are $15 at the door or $10 in advance, and include a 7 p.m. reception catered by Shrimp N’ Stuff. Call 832-970-2344 for details.
Hot ticket: Trucks, tuna and tunes lined up this weekend
- By CHRIS GRAY
