Cool cats: The members of Ancient Cat Society‘s other projects (Buxton, Dollie Barnes, Vodi) have drawn considerable acclaim mining the rich seam between indie, folk and Americana. Here, though, their largely acoustic songs are both comforting and haunting or even unsettling, creating a sort of throwback to a time that never was. Already tipping their hand with the 2021 singles “Out of My Mind” and “City Breathes,” the Houston trio is putting the finishing touches on its third full-length release; they should fit right in Friday at the Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th St. in the island’s downtown. Opening with an acoustic set of their own are Galveston dream-pop merchants El Lago, warming up for an April 15 slot at Rice University‘s 31st annual KTRU Outdoor Show.
Hot Ticket: This weekend offers cool cats, hot rods and bunny business
- By CHRIS GRAY
-
-
- 0
