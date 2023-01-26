Wonderful world: The idea of “soul music” only came into being with the arrival of Sam Cooke, the Mississippi-born crooner who made it big singing out of secular concerns, but whose style never strayed far from his gospel roots. In the years between 1957 and his controversial death at age 33 seven years later, Cooke notched an astonishing 30 Top 40 hits that ranged from sock-hop favorites such as “Cupid” and “Wonderful World” to those like the immortal “A Change Is Gonna Come,” which paralleled the singer’s growing civil rights activism. Cooke’s sizable legacy is secure because of artists such as Bradd Marquis, star of Friday’s The Music of Sam Cooke tribute show at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. Tickets start at $36; see thegrand.com for details.
Hot Ticket: Music of Sam Cooke, Four Tops among big events this weekend
- By CHRIS GRAY
