LEFT: College of the Mainland in Texas City plans its free Flock the Block festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The festival features interactive learning activities, science and stage combat demonstrations, campus tours, face painting, and live entertainment, petting zoo and reptile farm.
Awarded the 2017 Texas Medal for the Arts in Literature, University of Texas-San Antonio professor John Phillip Santos will speak on “A (Different Kind Of) Scholar’s Journey” as part of Galveston College’s My Dream Speaker lecture series.
Galveston College will host GC Island Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Abe & Annie Seibel Foundation Wing and on the front lawn.
Friends of the Rosenberg Library in Galveston will hold its annual book sale from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday near the bookshop on the library’s second floor.
Irish stepdance, Ottawa Valley stepdance, and tap will be on display when The StepCrew visits The Grand 1894 Opera House 8 p.m. Friday.
Whale of a sale: Offering books, LPs, CDs, DVDs and jigsaw puzzles at rock-bottom prices, the Friends of the Rosenberg Library will hold its annual book sale noon-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday near the bookshop on the library’s second floor, 2310 Sealy Ave. Saturday also is Rosenberg Day, with a wealth of entertaining activities, including music by DJ Bill and The Lineup, face-painting and bubble-blowing, a second-floor scavenger hunt; and, for the little ones, story time and Bruce the Bear in person. Galveston Island Taco, Cosmic Ice Cream and the Odyssey Academy coffee cart will provide refreshments. Admission is free; all proceeds go right back to the library. Visit friendsoftherosenberglibrary.com for details.
Step lively
Enjoy three forms of high-spirited dance in one evening — Irish stepdance, Ottawa Valley stepdance and tap — when The StepCrew visits The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., 8 p.m. Friday. Headed up by Cara Butler, a longtime dancer with Celtic folk superstars the Chieftains, the ensemble also features three outstanding fiddlers (two of whom are also dancers) capable of tackling a wide range of Celtic music, blurring the line between tradition and modernity in thrilling fashion. Tickets start at $25.20; visit thegrand.com for details.
The sweet life
Watch your life become a Fellini movie for an evening at The Bryan Museum‘s annual fundraising gala, this year celebrating the Italian diaspora’s contributions to Texas and honoring noted Houston restaurateur Johnny Carrabba. This year’s theme is “La Dolce Vita,” so dress for a night at the opera and enjoy a rich Italian menu with a side of decadence. Items up for bid at the auction include an original René Wiley painting of Bishop’s Palace, a custom “Half-Breed” hat from Texas Hatters and a private dinner and tour with museum founder J.P. Bryan. Tickets start at $200 for the Friday-night Kickoff Celebration and $1,000 for Saturday evening’s gala; sponsorships are also available. Visit thebryanmuseum.org for details.
Hop to it
Next month, the Easter Bunny is booked solid on the holiday itself, so he’ll be hopping by College of the Mainland a little early Saturday for the free Flock the Block festival. Besides the egg hunt, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can enjoy interactive learning activities, science and stage combat demonstrations, campus tours, face painting and live entertainment, not to mention the following five words: petting zoo and reptile farm. Look for Parking Lot B on the campus at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City, and visit www.com.edu/flocktheblock for details.
What’s the craic?
Kemah Boardwalk continues the green-tinted fun from 1-9 p.m. Saturday at its Celtic Celebration. Rally your clan for Little Celts crafts and Highland Games — careful with that caber toss, kids — in the afternoon, and enjoy live music by double-fisted Celt-rockers Blaggards and performances by the Cass-Barrington Academy of Irish Dance later on in the evening. Free admission; visit kemahboardwalk.com for details.
Trophy time
Five and a half months since Kyle Tucker‘s catch in foul territory cemented the Houston Astros‘ second World Series championship, the Commissioner’s Trophy is at long last headed to the island. Just in time for the end of Spring Training, fans can bask in the warm glow of victory from 4-5 p.m. Saturday at Spec’s, 2711 61st St., and 5:45-6:45 p.m. at The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd. Perhaps not quite as thrilling as Yordan Álvarez three-run bomb that sealed the deal, but close enough.
A scholar’s journey
Awarded the 2017 Texas Medal for the Arts in Literature, University of Texas-San Antonio Professor will speak on “A (Different Kind Of) Scholar’s Journey” as part of Galveston College‘s My Dream Speaker lecture series 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Abe & Annie Seibel Foundation Wing at the college, 4015 Ave. Q. The first Latino to be named a Rhodes Scholar, Santos also is a poet and author of the National Book Award finalist Places Left Unfinished at the Time of Creation, as well as an Emmy-nominated television producer whose cultural documentaries have appeared in 16 countries. The lecture is free and open to the public.
College try
A sort of campus open house, Galveston College, 4105 Ave. Q, will host GC Island Fest between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday in the Abe & Annie Seibel Foundation Wing and on the front lawn. Visitors are invited to learn about the many opportunities available for future Whitecaps, and members of the college’s financial aid staff will be on hand to answer questions about the process; that part of the event has been dubbed “FAFSA Fest.” The event will feature food and drink, live music, inflatables and door prizes.
Correction: Last week’s Hot Ticket incorrectly referred to Kymber DeVine, host of the Queens for Greens drag brunch, as a two-time National Showgirl Supreme. DeVine is a one-time champion and now co-owns the National Showgirl and Showman Pageantry System.
