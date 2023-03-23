Whale of a sale: Offering books, LPs, CDs, DVDs and jigsaw puzzles at rock-bottom prices, the Friends of the Rosenberg Library will hold its annual book sale noon-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday near the bookshop on the library’s second floor, 2310 Sealy Ave. Saturday also is Rosenberg Day, with a wealth of entertaining activities, including music by DJ Bill and The Lineup, face-painting and bubble-blowing, a second-floor scavenger hunt; and, for the little ones, story time and Bruce the Bear in person. Galveston Island Taco, Cosmic Ice Cream and the Odyssey Academy coffee cart will provide refreshments. Admission is free; all proceeds go right back to the library. Visit friendsoftherosenberglibrary.com for details.

