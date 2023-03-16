Shamrock and roll: Whether it’s Irish heritage or March Madness, Friday promises to be a party to remember. (Just pace yourselves.) Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston, opens the taps of its St. Patrick’s Day Shindig at 2 p.m., offering 18 varieties of foam; tunes by Dem Roots Music; a costume contest and Irish jig dance-off; and delectable bites from the Shepherd Mix Food Bar truck. Over at Lucky Lounge, 904 Ave. M on the island, fiddler Dave Thomas will supply the tunes while the bar handles corned beef and cabbage, green beer drink specials and eight screens of first-round NCAA action. Elsewhere, Sharky’s Tavern, 504 25th St., promises “the biggest celebration in G-Town” with five rockin’ hours of the John Barraza Project; and the Mojo Faction works it out at 3 Doors Down Bar, 102 20th St. Slainte!

In a pinch

