Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road, opens the taps of its St. Patrick’s Day Shindig at 2 p.m. Friday, offering 18 varieties of foam; tunes by Dem Roots Music; a costume contest and Irish jig dance-off; and delectable bites from the Shepherd Mix Food Bar.
The Galveston Craft Show will host 130 local artists at the Galveston Island Convention Center. Several first-floor conference rooms and the second-floor ballroom will be filled with vendors selling their hand-crafted work and wares. Meanwhile, the annual Corvette Chevy Expo pulls into the convention center right alongside the craft show.
Hollywood Yates is among performers at Lago Mar Live, the concert series attached to the Texas City community.
Two-time National Showgirl Supreme Kymber DeVine will host Queens for Greens, a drag brunch fundraiser noon Sunday at the Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, in Galveston
Yamato Drummers return to The Grand 1894 Opera House for a popular-demand encore performance at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Shamrock and roll: Whether it’s Irish heritage or March Madness, Friday promises to be a party to remember. (Just pace yourselves.) Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston, opens the taps of its St. Patrick’s Day Shindig at 2 p.m., offering 18 varieties of foam; tunes by Dem Roots Music; a costume contest and Irish jig dance-off; and delectable bites from the Shepherd Mix Food Bar truck. Over at Lucky Lounge, 904 Ave. M on the island, fiddler Dave Thomas will supply the tunes while the bar handles corned beef and cabbage, green beer drink specials and eight screens of first-round NCAA action. Elsewhere, Sharky’s Tavern, 504 25th St., promises “the biggest celebration in G-Town” with five rockin’ hours of the John Barraza Project; and the Mojo Faction works it out at 3 Doors Down Bar, 102 20th St. Slainte!
In a pinch
Just when you thought Mardi Gras was over for another year, the Krewe of Saints invites everyone to its most excellent Annual Conclave of the Crawfish. From 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday at The Barrel Room, 2614 Market St. in Galveston, the Saint Arnold Brewing Company products will flow, and a variety of games will be available as guests plow through pounds of the tasty life-giving arthropods. Admission is free for krewe members and $20 for non-members, but no walk-up sales; Venmo @kreweofsaints instead. Sinners and saints alike are welcome.
Crafts and corvettes
Browse a breathtaking bazaar of creations by more than 130 local artists at the Galveston Craft Show all weekend at the Galveston Island Convention Center at San Luis Resort, 5600 Seawall Blvd. Several first-floor conference rooms and the second-floor ballroom will be filled with vendors selling their hand-crafted jewelry, artwork, sewing notions, home decor, metal- and woodworking creations, soaps and other bath-related items and much more. Meanwhile, the annual Corvette Chevy Expo pulls into the convention center right alongside — passes are good for both events — featuring more than 130 choice cars on display, all of them up for a variety of awards (and many up for sale), as well as a full complement of auto-related vendors and a swap meet for parts. Hours are 9 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; free parking is available in the center’s garage. Visit galvestoncraftshow.com or corvettechevyexpo.com for details.
Different drummers
It’s impossible to capture the raw energy of Japan’s Yamato Drummers on the printed page or a cold glass screen, so YouTube is probably your best bet. (Our pick is a 13-minute barrage from a 2012 TEDxSeeds event.) Formed in 1993 in the Nara Prefecture outside Kyoto, the drummers are currently honoring their 30th anniversary in a production entitled “The Wings of Phoenix,” after more than 4,000 shows in more than 50 countries under their belts. That includes Galveston, where they’ll return to The Grand 1894 Opera House for a popular-demand encore performance at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $19.80 and are available through thegrand.com.
Country splashdown
Frankie Ballard, who made a splash in country music a few years back with the hits “Young & Crazy” and “Helluva Life,” splashes into Texas City on Saturday night as the season’s first headliner of Lago Mar Live, the concert series attached to the master-planned community. Joining him on the floating stage — concertgoers are more than welcome to take a dip — will be Hollywood Yates, who has quite the resume: The outlaw-country entertainer is also a certified rodeo bullfighter and spends some time in spandex and elbow pads as part of the cast of American Gladiators. Tickets start at $65, and private cabanas (bottle service included) are available. Visit lagomarlive.com for details.
Delicious dishes
Two-time (and reigning) National Showgirl Supreme Kymber DeVine will host Queens for Greens, a drag brunch fundraiser at noon on Sunday at the Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, in Galveston. DeVine and Deyzha Opulent Mirage, Amber Vanderbilt and Flawless Oz — collectively known as Hips Lips and Fingertips —will perform while guests savor a fierce menu created by Tremont executive Chef Grant Marion. Tickets are $65, and available through Eventbrite; proceeds benefit Galveston’s Own Farmer’s Market. Speaking of the market, 3304 Market St., Sunday’s vendors include The Little Vaquero Bakery, Thirsty Bee Meadery, Corduroy Coffee and music by Traci Cooper.
