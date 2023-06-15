Chimes of freedom: This year Juneteenth gets its first proper three-day weekend since becoming an official national holiday in 2021, and the party possibilities are practically endless. For starters, Friday evening Grammy winner Smokie Norful helps fellow gospel singers Zacardi Cortez and Amber Bullock raise the roof at the Juneteenth Emancipation Celebration, Nia Cultural Center‘s tribute to the local and national leaders who helped make Galveston’s homegrown holiday a reality. Music begins at 7 p.m. at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St.; tickets start at $20. Visit thegrand.com or niacultural.org for details.
Parades and picnics
Consider sleeping in Saturday morning, because the rest of the day is packed. Start at the Historic Parade and Picnic, which follows Ball Street from 26th to 41st streets and culminates in a picnic at Wright Cuney Park, 718 41st St.; or at the free Juneteenth Festival at McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St., where dozens of food vendors will ply their offerings and the 2023 Juneteenth Men of Purpose winners will be announced. Teens between ages 13 and 17 should head to the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., for “A Slice of History,” a free event serving up the Juneteenth story with side orders of guest speakers, a movie screening, live DJ, pizza and a chance to win iPads and other prizes in the Juneteenth TikTok Challenge. Register through visitgalveston.com.
Comedy and music
And so we come to Saturday night, which looks positively — as the kids say — lit. (Do the kids still say that?) The laughs and the drinks will flow freely at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., for the Juneteenth Comedy Fest starring Billy D. Washington, Rodney Bigham, Dave Lawson, islander Pokey Simmons and more, while host All D. Freeman and DJ Konfusion Tha Producer try their best to maintain order. Outside Proletariat, 2221 Market St. in the island’s downtown, hosts Eddie Grogans and Bobby Wilson roll out the red carpet for the Juneteenth Poetry Show, a sidewalk session featuring Duchess PenDragon, Yahweh’s Daughter and five more word-slingers. If all of that doesn’t leave you exhausted already, four solid hours of Louisiana’s T. Broussard & the Zydeco Steppers at Club 68, 3114 Market St., certainly will. The music starts at 8 p.m.
Gettin’ funky
A true son of the swamp, Kevin Russell has honed his Shinyribs project into perhaps the ultimate Gulf Coast sound: a savory gumbo of funky roots-rock, country grit and zydeco soul as infectious as it is satisfying. Since leaving the similarly ecumenical Gourds behind a decade ago, the Beaumont native has honed his singular sound into a science across several albums — the latest, “Transit Damage,” is due July 14 — while becoming an onstage shaman of the highest order. It’s hard to imagine a more appropriate venue to watch him strut his stuff than the shores of Crystal Beach at the Camp Margaritaville RV Resort, 796 state Highway 87, where the fun begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday. General admission tickets are $20; visit margaritavilleresorts.com for details.
Pouring it on
How much do you know about Galveston Island Brewing? For now, it’s enough to wish the brewery, 8423 Stewart Road, a happy ninth anniversary; the rest you can find out during the trivia contest at Saturday’s daylong free celebration. Tours of the brewery will be offered at noon, just after doors open, and 1 p.m.; the soul-soothing reggae sounds of Dem Roots Music will keep things groovin’ from 5-8 p.m. The Shepherd Mix Food Bar, Island Acai and Trini Mike’s Island Time Kitchen will see to partygoers’ appetites, with 21 varieties of bespoke beers — including Loggerhead Lager, Pit Pat Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter and the brand-new Boots on the Bar Bock — to wash it all down. The prize patrol will be out in force, eyes peeled in particular for those already clad in GIB swag. Visit galvestonislandbrewing.com for details.
Can’t beat that
Dancing on the beach, footloose and fancy-free is surely one of the purest expressions of summer. Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., gets in on the action with Beats on the Beach, its Saturday-night shindig returning this weekend. Through Aug. 5, DJs and bands such as Citywide Funk (who return July 22) will post up between 5-9 p.m., in this case supplying the Palm Beach area with the retro sounds of Kool and the Gang, Journey, Earth, Wind & Fire and more. Tickets are $20 for adults and free for children ages three and under; visit moodygardens.com for details.
Up and away
Not long after Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., co-founders and lead vocalists of the original 5th Dimension, married in July 1969, art imitated life in the chart-topping pop-soul group’s hit single “Wedding Bell Blues.” Now married 54 years next month, Saturday evening the couple float into The Grand’s Juneteenth weekend festivities on the good vibes of “Up, Up and Away! A Musical Fable,” their deluxe revue spanning classic 5th Dimension tunes like “Stoned Soul Picnic” and “Aquarius/Let the Sun Shine In”; “You Don’t Have to Be a Star (To Be In My Show)” and other solo hits; and selections from their latest album, 2021’s all-Beatles Blackbird: Lennon-McCartney Icons. Fans of carefully orchestrated and flawlessly executed pop from any era are in for a real treat. The show starts at 8 p.m.; tickets are $48 and up. Visit thegrand.com for details.
Lift every voice
Sunday afternoon at The Grand, the Galveston Symphony Orchestra gets in on the Juneteenth celebrations with the help of the Galveston Heritage Chorale, who will open the concert with “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Every composer on the program is of African descent, including Chevalier de Saint-George, subject of the recent film “Chevalier; Samuel Coleridge Taylor”; and two native Galvestonians: Izola Collins, who wrote the symphonic piece “Galveston Survives” the year before her 2017 passing; and Dr. Frederick C. Tillis, whose Spiritual Fantasy No. 12 for string quartet reimagines “Wade In the Water.” There’s even a family connection — Collins’ daughter, June Pulliam, is the chorale’s executive director. The concert starts at 4 p.m.; tickets are $25 and up. Visit thegrand.com for details.
Where it all began
The epicenter of Juneteenth is Reedy Chapel, the AME church on Broadway that rightly calls itself “The Mother Church of Texas.” It was here in June 1865, when Reedy was a favored worship spot for Galveston’s enslaved population, that General Order No. 3 was first proclaimed, thereby informing them of their freedom. Still located at 2013 Broadway, the church will mark the occasion Monday with a “Family Fun Day” free block party from 1 to 6 p.m. and, at 5:45, a reenactment of that fateful Juneteenth march: to the courthouse a few blocks away, and back to Reedy. Visit reedychapel.com for details.
