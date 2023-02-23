Catch ’em all: Moody Gardens becomes fly-fishing central this weekend thanks to the International Fly Fishing Film Fest, a two-day event centered on a globe-spanning collection of professionally produced angling films projected inside the MG3D Theater — the largest screen in Texas. Surrounding the screenings, which begin at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, guests can enjoy fly-fishing classes ($15 extra), wildlife presentations, raffle drawings, vendors upon vendors and an afterparty ending at midnight. It’s the next best thing to being out on the water. Tickets start at $15; see moodygardens.com for details.

