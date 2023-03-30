Mechanical animals: The word “steampunk” can be traced to the novelist K.W. Jeter, who in 1987 coined the term to describe a Victorian-era aesthetic spiked with abundant mechanical embellishments. (Think Mary Shelley and H.G. Wells meet H.R.Giger.) Locals might recognize it as the inspiration behind many an imaginative costume at Dickens on the Strand, but steampunk’s day in the sun truly arrives with Saturday’s Galveston Steampunk Festival.
Held from noon to midnight at the Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, the first-year event features a plethora of amusements and activities, some more inspired by locomotives and other steam-powered contraptions than others: aerial performances, archery, ax throwing, author panels, blacksmith demonstrations, live D&D campaigns, teapot races, train rides (separate ticket needed), and a bustling bazaar of steampunk-adjacent merchants.
Special guests include NYC post-punk/cabaret duo Frenchy and the Punk, fire dancer Juniper Jairala, and Poe-channeling poet The Dead Edgar. Spots on the Midnight Vampire Tour and Sunday Ghost Tour might still be available as well. Costumes encouraged; use your imagination or visit galvestonsteampunk.com for suggestions. Buy tickets online Friday to save $5 off the $40 door price.
Beach bash:Galveston Island State Park will celebrate major renovations with two days of festivities Friday and Saturday as part of the ongoing, yearlong Texas State Parks Centennial. The beach side of the park opened last summer after completion of a three-year redevelopment project, sparked by damages from historic Hurricane Ike. The first day of the festivities will feature speeches from local, state officials and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department dignitaries, as well as interpretive activities, refreshments and self-guided tours. Saturday activities include prairie hikes, fishing and kayaking at Horseshoe Pond, beach walks and bay exploration at Lake Como. The two-day event begins with a 10 a.m. ceremony Friday. Visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/galveston-island.gov for details.
Easy Way Home:Yaga’s Cafe, 2314 Strand in Galveston's downtown, cranks up the high-octane country music 9 p.m. Friday with the Chad Cooke Band. The band has racked up several No. 1s on the Texas charts with “Life Behind Bars,” “Four Minutes,” “Cowboy’s Cowgirl,” and “Whatever It Takes,” which spent 43 weeks on the chart. Muscular and realistic, with more than a pinch of Southern rock, the Houston four-piece band has released two albums since debuting with 2016’s "Easy Way Home," including last year’s "Free." See yagascafe.com for details.
That’s a Fact, Jack: Teaming up to honor one of the most remarkable Galvestonians of any era, Sunday Galveston’s Own Farmers Market and the Rosenberg Library will celebrate Jack Johnson’s 145th birthday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 3304 Market St. The library’s Special Collections team will be on hand to answer questions about Johnson, who defied Jim Crow America to reign as world heavyweight champion from 1908-15 and became as famous for his outrageous, outspoken personality as his exploits in the ring. A young James Earl Jones played a barely fictionalized Johnson in "The Great White Hope," the 1970 film based on Howard Sackler’s play; filmmaker Ken Burns also memorialized the champ in 2004’s "Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson." Sunday, Tree of Life gluten-free bakery will offer a special treat to the first 100 people; Jack Johnson trading cards will be available for the kids. Visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com for details.
Piano man: Starting the instrument at age 6, four years later pianist Daniel Hsu was accepted into Philadelphia’s prestigious Curtis School of Music. Bronze medalist at Fort Worth’s Van Cliburn Internațional Piano Competition in 2017, Hsu, now 25, has worked with such top conductors as Leonard Slatkin and Gemma New; the Bay Area native also helped develop the Workflow app for Apple. Sunday afternoon with the Galveston Symphony Orchestra, Hsu will star in Saint-Saëns’ highly ornamental Piano Concerto No. 2 on a program that also features Lili Boulanger’s D’un Soir Triste and Suite II of Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloë. Concert begins 4 p.m. at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St.; tickets start at $25. See tickets.thegrand.com for details.
