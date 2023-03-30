Mechanical animals: The word “steampunk” can be traced to the novelist K.W. Jeter, who in 1987 coined the term to describe a Victorian-era aesthetic spiked with abundant mechanical embellishments. (Think Mary Shelley and H.G. Wells meet H.R. Giger.) Locals might recognize it as the inspiration behind many an imaginative costume at Dickens on the Strand, but steampunk’s day in the sun truly arrives with Saturday’s Galveston Steampunk Festival.

Hot Ticket: Steampunk Fest

The first ever Galveston Steampunk Festival will be held from noon to midnight at the Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place. the event features a plethora of amusements and activities.

Held from noon to midnight at the Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, the first-year event features a plethora of amusements and activities, some more inspired by locomotives and other steam-powered contraptions than others: aerial performances, archery, ax throwing, author panels, blacksmith demonstrations, live D&D campaigns, teapot races, train rides (separate ticket needed), and a bustling bazaar of steampunk-adjacent merchants.

Hot Ticket: Chad Cooke

Yaga’s Cafe in Galveston cranks up the high-octane country music 9 p.m. Friday with the Chad Cooke Band.
Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson
Hot Ticket: Daniel Hsu-Galveston Symphony

Daniel Hsu on Sunday will star in Saint-Saëns’ highly ornamental Piano Concerto No. 2 with the Galveston Symphony Orchestra. 

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription