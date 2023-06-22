Back at the ranch: It’s a ways yet until the next rodeo season, but the Galveston County Fairgrounds, 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock, will spring to life Friday and Saturday at the inaugural Summer Fest & Lew Benham Memorial Cook-Off.
Named in honor of the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo’s longtime barbecue superintendent, the two-day event is more or less the fair and rodeo in miniature, offering a $500 prize for the top cook-off team; four-man teams squaring off in the Ranch Rodeo; bounce houses and plenty of other child-friendly activities; a well-stocked wine garden; and a hearty helping of Texas country and blues: BOI guitar slinger Hamilton Loomis and Katy singer-songwriter Will Carter on Friday, followed Saturday by former “The Voice” contestant Curtis Grimes and Texas two-steppers the Brandon McDermott Band. Children under age 6 get in free; otherwise, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 7-12. Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday; visit galvestoncountyfair.com for details.
Invisible lines
For 15 years, JM Stevens fronted one of Austin’s great under-the-radar rock bands — Moonlight Towers, which applied a bar-band work ethic to carefully wrought songs of bittersweet pleasures and reluctant maturity. Now on his own, Stevens applies that same keen sense of craftsmanship — he also owns and runs East Austin’s EAR Studio — to the songs on his 2019 LP “Invisible Lines,” which blur the edges of pop and Americana with a glimmer of Stax-style soul. He stops by the Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th St., Friday evening with Halleyanna Finlay, who hails from Central Texas music royalty (her late dad, Kent, ran San Marcos’ iconic Cheatham Street Warehouse) and learned her lessons well. Tickets are $15; visit oldquarteracousticcafe.org for details.
United we groove
Presented by United Way of Galveston, the first-ever Galveston United Beach & Music Fest looks like a surefire way to beat those post-Juneteenth blues. From 10 a.m. on, East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Road, will be humming with a variety of family-friendly activities, including a cornhole tournament, sandcastle lessons, glitter tattoos and even a bubble station courtesy of Moody Early Childhood Center.
Onstage, meanwhile, you’ll find a sampler of primo Gulf Coast sounds: the spiritually minded Galveston Heritage Chorale; hazy (and busy) folk-rockers Galvezton; human jukeboxes The Line Up; funky trombonist and crew Matthew Hartnett & the Gumbo All-Stars; Bayou City dynamos the Keesha Pratt Band; reliable reggae folk Dem Roots Music; and Cupid, the Louisiana R&B singer whose “Cupid Shuffle” rivals only “Wobble” as a 21st-century Down South dance-floor filler. Hard to beat the price — free — and the whole thing should be over by 6 p.m. Visit uwgalv.org for details.
Glitter man
Explaining how a smoke detector works to his young son turned into a prolific career for Chris Barton, who now counts more than 20 children’s books to his name. Barton’s talents extend across fiction and non-fiction: The epic toybox battles of “Shark vs. Train” and “Fire Truck vs. Dragon” to biographies of late Texas congresswoman Barbara Jordan and the brothers who invented Day-Glo colors. Illustrated by Chaaya Prabhat, his latest book, “Glitter Everywhere! Where It Came From, Where It’s Found & Where It’s Going,” explores the serious issue of microplastics in a sparkly, entertaining way. Barton will read from “Glitter” and sign copies afterward at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wortham Auditorium of the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. Admission is free (books are not); visit rosenberg-library.org for details.
Pure energy
This ain’t no John Hughes film; it’s Beats on the Beach. Put on those sunglasses at night Saturday as Moody Gardens’ weekly Palm Beach dance party spins you around (like a record) back to the days of A Flock of Seagulls, Psychedelic Furs and oodles more post-punk/classic-alternative hitmakers. Supplying all those Members Only memories will be Mr. Wonderful, the Houston quartet that honed its classic-MTV chops in cover-band kings Rat Ranch and no less than Information Society — that’s right, the “What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)” guys. (You bet they’ll play that one.) Music starts at 5 p.m. and the cover is $20; fireworks are included. Visit moodygardens.com for details.
