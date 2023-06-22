Back at the ranch: It’s a ways yet until the next rodeo season, but the Galveston County Fairgrounds, 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock, will spring to life Friday and Saturday at the inaugural Summer Fest & Lew Benham Memorial Cook-Off.

Named in honor of the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo’s longtime barbecue superintendent, the two-day event is more or less the fair and rodeo in miniature, offering a $500 prize for the top cook-off team; four-man teams squaring off in the Ranch Rodeo; bounce houses and plenty of other child-friendly activities; a well-stocked wine garden; and a hearty helping of Texas country and blues: BOI guitar slinger Hamilton Loomis and Katy singer-songwriter Will Carter on Friday, followed Saturday by former “The Voice” contestant Curtis Grimes and Texas two-steppers the Brandon McDermott Band. Children under age 6 get in free; otherwise, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 7-12. Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday; visit galvestoncountyfair.com for details.

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com.

