Rollin’ in the deep: As usual, Moody Gardens is all in on spring break with an array of new attractions and adventures. The Sharks In Depth exhibit in Discovery Pyramid details how these mysterious, misunderstood ocean creatures survive without a swim bladder, sense prey through vibrations and smell, and how humanity can coexist peacefully with them. Sharks also surface on the giant screen in Secrets of the Sea 3D, a film exploring the complex web of fascinating undersea life that includes pygmy seahorses, opalescent squid and a coconut octopus.

Meanwhile, the traveling exhibit Planet Earth: Deep Sea Adventures, on loan from the San Antonio Zoo, shines a little light on a habitat that otherwise does without the sea floor, one of Earth’s most unique ecosystems. But if prehistoric, terrestrial predators are more your speed, don’t miss the more than 20 animatronic dinosaurs of the Dinos Alive exhibit; or the "Dinosaurs of Antarctica 3D" film, which peers deep into the coldest continent’s past. One-day value passes are available for $75 (adults) and $65 (kids). See moodygardens.org for details.

