Rollin’ in the deep: As usual, Moody Gardens is all in on spring break with an array of new attractions and adventures. The Sharks In Depth exhibit in Discovery Pyramid details how these mysterious, misunderstood ocean creatures survive without a swim bladder, sense prey through vibrations and smell, and how humanity can coexist peacefully with them. Sharks also surface on the giant screen in Secrets of the Sea 3D, a film exploring the complex web of fascinating undersea life that includes pygmy seahorses, opalescent squid and a coconut octopus.
Meanwhile, the traveling exhibit Planet Earth: Deep Sea Adventures, on loan from the San Antonio Zoo, shines a little light on a habitat that otherwise does without the sea floor, one of Earth’s most unique ecosystems. But if prehistoric, terrestrial predators are more your speed, don’t miss the more than 20 animatronic dinosaurs of the Dinos Alive exhibit; or the "Dinosaurs of Antarctica 3D" film, which peers deep into the coldest continent’s past. One-day value passes are available for $75 (adults) and $65 (kids). See moodygardens.org for details.
Come sail away
In a fitting appetizer for next month’s Tall Ships Galveston festival, Galveston Historical Foundation welcomes Sweden’s Gunilla to Pier 22 this weekend. Originally launched as a long-haul cargo ship in 1940, Gunilla briefly transitioned into a ferry during the 1950s and has served as a training vessel since 1997. Tours run 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Combo-tour tickets for Elissa and Gunilla are $20 (adults), $10 (kids ages 6-18), and free (children five and under); single-ship tours run $10, $7, and free. See galvestonhistory.org for details.
We are what we are
Opening Friday evening at Island ETC, 2317 Mechanic, "La Cage Aux Folles" is a historic hoot. Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein’s flamboyant 1983 farce won six Tonys, played for more than four years, and was the first major Broadway musical focused on a gay couple. Four decades later, its theme of celebration overcoming discrimination has lost zero potency. The production is still seeking dressers and backstage crew; contact the theater through social media if interested. Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for students and seniors, available through islandetc.org.
Brick house
Tuskegee University has produced such distinguished alumni as George Washington Carver, "Invisible Man" author Ralph Ellison, and the Commodores, who formed at the Alabama HBCU in 1968. Three years later, the band was opening for the Jackson 5 on tour and quickly became Motown Records’ flagship second-generation artist behind a long string of bracing funk workouts (“Machine Gun”) and cool-breeze ballads (“Easy”). Today, original members Walter “Clyde” Orange and William “WAK” King carry on the group’s rich legacy alongside James Dean Nicholas, who took over for original lead vocalist Lionel Richie in time for 1985’s “Nightshift,” the haunting No. 1 ballad recently covered by Bruce Springsteen. Expect a weekend of masterful R&B at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Grand 1894 Opera House; tickets, starting at $31.50, available through thegrand.com.
Juicy whodunit
It sounds like an outtake from an ‘80s Tom Waits album, but Saturday’s "Murder at the Juice Joint" is a so-called “immersive murder mystery experience” during which players scour MarMo Plaza, 2121 Market St., to discover the killer’s identity out of a motley crew of Prohibition-era types: mobsters and their molls, a black-listed bootlegger and hot-headed cigarette girl, and the swanky speakeasy’s sultry proprietress. A $50 ticket includes dinner catered by Mama Teresa’s Flying Pizza, two drink tickets and music by hair-raising violist Jo Bird. The mayhem begins at 5:30 p.m.; see marmoplaza.com for details.
Choral glory
Out of Des Moines, Iowa, the Grand View University Choir’s Spring 2023 tour stops by Galveston’s First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St., at 7 p.m. March 16. The choir, directed by Dr. Kathryn Pohlmann Duffy, will perform selections by Dean Forrest, Alice Parker, René Clausen, Felix Mendelssohn and more as part of their “Wondrous Love” program. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated to help the choir defray its touring expenses.
