Riding in style: In the golden era of passenger rail travel, one of the primary attractions was dining service that, in terms of pure elegance, compared favorably with the nation’s finest restaurants and hotels. The Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, winds back the calendar several generations with Dining In Style, a new exhibit highlighting the museum’s extensive collection of railroad china and silver, one of the nation’s largest. Now open, the exhibit is in the newly restored exhibit hall adjacent to the Train Depot; visit galvestonrrmuseum.com for details.
Ready to role-play
Orcs, mages, halflings, paladins and other bold adventurers are heartily invited to take part in a new campaign Saturday as Adult Dungeons & Dragons return to the Randall Room of the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. If you haven’t D&D-ed since high school, don’t worry: All experience levels are welcome. Email ewilliams@rosenberg-library.org to sign up. First die rolls at 10 a.m.
J
eep takeover
Attention Parrotheads and Jeep enthusiasts: Camp Margaritaville, 796 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach, will host its annual Jeep Weekend Saturday from 2 p.m. on. The event draws thousands of Jeep owners to partake in a variety of events such as top-down happy hour, the Go Muddin’ Truck Hunt, a DIY racetrack for the kids, karaoke, a movie night and more. Visit campmargaritavillecrystalbeach.com for details.
Standards and practices
The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., concludes its performing arts season Saturday evening with a visit from Steve Tyrell, the Texas-raised crooner who has become one of today’s leading interpreters of the Great American Songbook. After working in the business for decades, Tyrell’s star really began to ascend when his songs appeared in Nancy Meyers‘ hit 1991 remake of “Father the Bride”; he also was hand-picked by the Sinatra family to sing at the Chairman’s induction into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and took over the prestigious holiday-season slot at Manhattan’s Cafe Carlyle from the legendary Bobby Short. Most recently, Tyrell paid tribute to another of his leading forebears on the 2021 LP “Shades of Ray: The Songs of Ray Charles.” Tickets start at $31.50; visit thegrand.com for details.
Claytime
Take your first steps into the world of pottery-making Sunday at the Intro to Hand-Building workshop at Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand in the island’s downtown. At 1 p.m., local ceramic artist Jessica Ninci will go over historical and contemporary styles while leading guests through the finer points of making cups, plates, bowls or something altogether more bespoke. Then in two weeks, return for Glazing Day as Ninci demonstrates how to add color and patterns to your creations. Classes are free but registration is required; all skill levels are welcome. Visit galvestonartscenter.org for details.
Gold medal crawfish
Crawfish season is on the way out, but Beerfoot Brewery, 2816 Avenue R 1/2 in Galveston, won’t let it pass without throwing its second annual Crawfish Olympics. The festivities kick off with a crawfish-eating contest at 1 p.m., followed at 2 p.m. with crawfish races and a crawfish toss at 3 p.m. Prize buckets go to the winner of each event. For non-contestants, crawfish will be served at 2 p.m. — for the agreeable price of $7.99 a pound. or $19.99 for 3 pounds — with a full 33 craft beers on tap to help wash it all down. Sign up with any bartender to participate, or visit Beerfoot’s Facebook page for more details.
True blue
Members of several area law enforcement agencies — including the Department of Public Safety, Galveston County Sheriff’s Department, the Galveston and Texas City police departments and the Port of Galveston Police Department — will be on hand to detail the variety of jobs available within their agencies and field questions from the public at Galveston College Law Enforcement Academy’s Law Enforcement Career Day, held between 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the college’s Seibel Wing, 4015 Ave. Q. For a little hands-on experience, some agencies also will bring equipment and tools they use in the field.
