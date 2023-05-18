Riding in style: In the golden era of passenger rail travel, one of the primary attractions was dining service that, in terms of pure elegance, compared favorably with the nation’s finest restaurants and hotels. The Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, winds back the calendar several generations with Dining In Style, a new exhibit highlighting the museum’s extensive collection of railroad china and silver, one of the nation’s largest. Now open, the exhibit is in the newly restored exhibit hall adjacent to the Train Depot; visit galvestonrrmuseum.com for details.

Ready to role-play

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription