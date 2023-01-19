Play on: In James McClure‘s “Lone Star,” a big-talking Vietnam vet, his brother and their no-account friend get rip-roaring drunk in the backyard of a West Texas bar until secrets start spilling out. A prized pink Thunderbird eventually comes into play in the one-act comedy, which opened on Broadway to great acclaim in 1980. To round out the evening, Island ETC, 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston, has cooked up a “surprise” before the play, which opens 8 p.m. Friday and runs through Jan. 28. Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for students and seniors, available through islandetc.org.

Co-produced by next-door neighbor Galveston Bookshop and the “Road Kill: Texas Horror by Texas Writers” anthology series, the TXPOE Expo vent offers panels examining Poe’s influence in a variety of media; poetry by Dead Edgar; horror-themed vendors galore; and more.
The 14th edition of Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest will feature a cookout, the Beerfooter 5K fun run, a cornhole tournament, live music by Katy’s Will Carter Band and more.
Pink Martini will perform Saturday at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St.
Canadian Ray Bonneville, a fixture of Austin’s singer-songwriter community, takes his regret-ridden lyrics and knack for hypnotic grooves to the Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe on Sunday.

