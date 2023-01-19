Play on: In James McClure‘s “Lone Star,” a big-talking Vietnam vet, his brother and their no-account friend get rip-roaring drunk in the backyard of a West Texas bar until secrets start spilling out. A prized pink Thunderbird eventually comes into play in the one-act comedy, which opened on Broadway to great acclaim in 1980. To round out the evening, Island ETC, 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston, has cooked up a “surprise” before the play, which opens 8 p.m. Friday and runs through Jan. 28. Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for students and seniors, available through islandetc.org.
Hot Ticket: Chili, Pink Martini and Poe on the menu this weekend
by CHRIS GRAY
