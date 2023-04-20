For the birds: Our little slice of the Gulf Coast has been blessed as one of the premier birdwatching destinations in the South, maybe the entire country, and at no time does that become clearer than during FeatherFest Galveston. Sponsored by the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council, the weeklong annual festival celebrates the spring migration by welcoming visitors of all skill levels to enjoy the expertise of a wide variety of naturalists and photographers at workshops and excursions scattered all over the island, each of them priced separately. With more than 200 species of birds either native or passing through, there’s plenty to go around.
Younger birdwatchers, meanwhile, can take advantage of FledglingFest, which arranges field trips to Galveston Island State Park, Moody Gardens’ Rainforest Pyramid and the dolphin-rich waters of Galveston Bay, among other locations. There are also two live birds-of-prey shows: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Children’s Museum, 2618 Broadway, and 1:30 Saturday p.m. at Saengerfest Park, 2302 Strand. Evening social events include the Raptors Uncorked! VIP experience 6 p.m. Friday at Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway, and a screening of the recent nature documentary “Deep In the Heart” at Moody Gardens’ IMAX theater, 1 Hope Blvd. Nearly all events require preregistration; visit galvestonfeatherfest.com for details.
Coffee talk
Now playing at College of the Mainland‘s theater inside its newly renovated Fine Arts Building, playwright John Patrick Bray‘s “Donkey” casts a satirical eye on small-town politics in upstate New York, where the owner of a mom-and-pop coffee shop reluctantly mobilizes when a corporate-behemoth coffee chain begins making overtures about moving to town. Also a screenwriter and drama professor at the University of Georgia, Bray himself will be in the audience on April 29. The college is located at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Performances are 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through May 7; tickets are $10-$20. Visit com.edu/theatre for details.
Ragin’ Cajun
It’s high crawfish season, so get ready to suck some heads and pinch some tails Saturday at Lagoonfest Texas’s Cajun Fest Saturday. Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill, 12930 Crystal View Blvd., will be holding a crawfish boil beginning at 11 a.m., while an array of food trucks will also set up onsite. All the Texas City resort’s regular aquatic amusements — kayaks, paddleboards, aqua cycles, waterslides — will be available for the usual extra fees; and at 5 p.m. the dynamic Keyun and the Zydeco Masters will crank out tunes like “Zydeco Lady” and “Make It Stank” on the LagoonFest stage. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for ages 3-13; visit lagoonfesttexas.com for details.
Going green
Galveston Island Brewery, 8423 Stewart Road, rolls out the green carpet Saturday afternoon for the Hoppy Drafts and Earthy Crafts Earth Day festival. Browse dozens of eco-friendly indoor and outdoor vendors, learn how you can help from the Galveston Island Recycling Center and Turtle Island Restoration Network, participate in the scavenger hunt, enjoy live music by Galveston and partake in The Shepherd Mix Food Bar and Muffin Top Catering. Lest we forget, plenty of BOI beer — that’s brewed on the island, naturally — will be as close as the nearest tap. The festival starts at 2 p.m.; admission is free. Visit galvestonislandbrewing.com for details.
Sew and so
The messiness of modern life is on full display in Shawne Major‘s dense, abstract tapestries constructed from power cables, plastic toys, rope, fabric and other everyday household objects. Sew What?, the Louisiana-based artist and sculptor’s new exhibition, will open with a reception from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand, and run through July 9. Major will also give an artist’s talk at 6:30 p.m. in conjunction with ArtWalk.
Speaking of, other cool stuff happening on the walk includes LeChelle R.H.’s poetry/photography fusion “Jaywalking: an exhibit” at Proletariat, 2221 Market St.; ex-Marine Gaw Jones‘ “Chatting By the Fire” at G. Lee Gallery, 2127 Strand Ste. 107-B; and a chalk-art competition at MarMo Plaza, 2121 Market St. Visit galvestonartscenter.com for details.
