For the birds: Our little slice of the Gulf Coast has been blessed as one of the premier birdwatching destinations in the South, maybe the entire country, and at no time does that become clearer than during FeatherFest Galveston. Sponsored by the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council, the weeklong annual festival celebrates the spring migration by welcoming visitors of all skill levels to enjoy the expertise of a wide variety of naturalists and photographers at workshops and excursions scattered all over the island, each of them priced separately. With more than 200 species of birds either native or passing through, there’s plenty to go around.

Younger birdwatchers, meanwhile, can take advantage of FledglingFest, which arranges field trips to Galveston Island State Park, Moody Gardens’ Rainforest Pyramid and the dolphin-rich waters of Galveston Bay, among other locations. There are also two live birds-of-prey shows: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Children’s Museum, 2618 Broadway, and 1:30 Saturday p.m. at Saengerfest Park, 2302 Strand. Evening social events include the Raptors Uncorked! VIP experience 6 p.m. Friday at Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway, and a screening of the recent nature documentary “Deep In the Heart” at Moody Gardens’ IMAX theater, 1 Hope Blvd. Nearly all events require preregistration; visit galvestonfeatherfest.com for details.

