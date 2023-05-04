Hang ten: Last fall’s Philanthropitch nonprofit competition netted the La Izquierda Surf and Music Festival a significant windfall, which the island-based nonprofit immediately converted into a stellar lineup of local and regional stars that will convene at Beach Central, 2102 Seawall Blvd., throughout the weekend: Bun B, CJ Chenier and His Red Hot Louisiana Band, Los Skarnales, Swimwear Department, Galveston, Rich O’Toole and many more. Get a hazy taste at Friday evening’s no-cover “pre-party,” curated by Third Eyeland Collective and featuring India Tigers In Texas, Houston’s Young Mammals and honored Austin guests Annabelle Chairlegs and Neon Lemon.

Then, long before the first chord is struck around 10 a.m. Saturday, the men’s and women’s surfing competitions will be in full swing, heralding two full days of mermaid photo ops, beach-volleyball matches, tasty food and drink vendors and in-progress paintings by top island artists accompanying all the breezy tunes. Tickets start at $15 per day in advance or $30 for a weekend pass — or, if you’d prefer the more hands-on route, the festival is also actively seeking volunteers. Visit laizquierdafest.org for details.

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription