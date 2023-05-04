ABOVE: LULAC’s free Modelo Beer Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Saturday features Art Lopez & the Mambo Jazz Kings, Itzcoatl Tezcatlipoca-Danza Azteca, Burnett Elementary’s ballet folklorico dancers and lots more.
This weekend’s La Izquierda Surf and Music Festival brings together the region’s top surfers with musical headliners such as Bun B and Swimwear Department.
This weekend’s La Izquierda Surf and Music Festival brings together the region’s top surfers with musical headliners such as Bun B and Swimwear Department.
Galveston Historical Foundation's Historic Homes Tour opens some of the city's best-preserved residences to the public Saturday and Sunday.
LULAC’s free Modelo Beer Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Saturday features Art Lopez & the Mambo Jazz Kings, Itzcoatl Tezcatlipoca-Danza Azteca, Burnett Elementary’s ballet folklorico dancers, and lots more.
Galveston Historical Foundation’s Historic Homes Tour opens some of the city’s best-preserved residences to the public Saturday and Sunday.
Celebrating big Corvette and MG anniversaries, Keels & Wheels gathers more than 200 vintage sports cars and 80 boats Saturday and Sunday at Lakewood Yacht Club in Seabrook.
The national touring company of Broadway classic Fiddler On the Roof pulls into The Grand 1894 Opera House for three shows over the weekend.
Hang ten: Last fall’s Philanthropitch nonprofit competition netted the La Izquierda Surf and Music Festival a significant windfall, which the island-based nonprofit immediately converted into a stellar lineup of local and regional stars that will convene at Beach Central, 2102 Seawall Blvd., throughout the weekend: Bun B, CJ Chenier and His Red Hot Louisiana Band, Los Skarnales, Swimwear Department, Galveston, Rich O’Toole and many more. Get a hazy taste at Friday evening’s no-cover “pre-party,” curated by Third Eyeland Collective and featuring India Tigers In Texas, Houston’s Young Mammals and honored Austin guests Annabelle Chairlegs and Neon Lemon.
Then, long before the first chord is struck around 10 a.m. Saturday, the men’s and women’s surfing competitions will be in full swing, heralding two full days of mermaid photo ops, beach-volleyball matches, tasty food and drink vendors and in-progress paintings by top island artists accompanying all the breezy tunes. Tickets start at $15 per day in advance or $30 for a weekend pass — or, if you’d prefer the more hands-on route, the festival is also actively seeking volunteers. Visit laizquierdafest.org for details.
Sombrero takeover
It’s also Cinco de Mayo weekend, so take cover. On the day itself, fans of $5 margaritas can hit up The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd., from 11 a.m. and afterward.(Mariachi de Aguilas de Houston play 5-7 p.m.); or close out the night with line dancing and other shenanigans at Buckshot Saloon, 2409 Market St. With unspecified giveaways, ByO piñata stuffing and more, Tortugas, 4910 Seawall Blvd.; Island Pier Club, 1702 Ave. O; Galveston Bay Brewing, 902 Marine Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores; and Venados Cantina, 16510 Termini-San Luis Pass Rd. in Jamaica Beach, are among those also throwing down.
The festivities spill straight into Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. with Galveston’s Own Farmer’s Market‘s Community Day at Moody Early Childhood Center, 1110 21st St.; and the 11 a.m. opening of registration for Da Krewe du Roux’s Drinko de Mayo Pub Crawl, which culminates in a 6 p.m. afterparty at Market Station, 2310 Market St. and the chance to win a two-night stay at The Tremont House. (Find the Krewe on Facebook to enter.) Over at the old courthouse on 21st Street, LULAC’s Modelo Beer Cinco de Mayo Fiesta features free admission and music by Art Lopez & the Mambo Jazz Kings and Tejano Bluesman y Nueva Onda. Tejano Dee, Flight 19, and actress-singer Chelsea Avina; plus performances by Itzcoatl Tezcatlipoca-Danza Azteca and Burnet Elementary’s ballet folklorico. Festivities begin at 1 p.m. and also offer pinatas, a petting zoo, pony rides and lots more.
History on tap
No telling how many people over the years have come to Galveston to enjoy the beach and go home raving about the architecture instead. After all, Galveston Historical Foundation’s Galveston Historic Homes Tour, held this weekend and next, doesn’t welcome more than 5,000 people every year for nothing. Besides the nine privately owned homes on this year’s tour, built between 1890 and 1928, visitors can also soak up the ambiance at the History on Tap Dinner, 7 p.m. Friday at the 1920 City National Bank Building, 2219 Market St.; and Silk Stocking Tour and Wine Tasting block party, 5 p.m. Saturday at 1319 24th St. Tickets are $50 or $40 for GHF members; tours run 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit galvestonhistory.org for details.
GOATs and boats
A pair of major sports-car anniversaries, Corvette’s 70th and the centennial of the mighty-mite MG, drive Keels & Wheels, billed as the nation’s largest gathering of vintage cars and boats. Running 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Lakewood Yacht Club, 2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Dr. — that’s just off NASA Road 1 in Seabrook — the exhibition features more than 200 cars and 80 boats cherry-picked from the world’s finest private collections and honors two Texan special guests: international Team Corvette driver Ben Keating; and Aaron Shelby, grandson of Carroll Shelby of Ford vs. Ferrari fame. (Sweetening the deal, Aaron will bring along his grandfather’s very first race car, a 1949 MG-TC.) Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students ages 13-18 (with ID) and free for children under 12. VIP packages are also available; visit keels-wheels.com for details.
To life
All about tradition, for better or worse, Fiddler On the Roof has itself become a beloved Broadway tradition for nearly 60 years. Jerry Bock, Joseph Stein and Sheldon Harnick’s musical, starring Zero Mostel as the indefatigable milkman Tevye, originally opened in 1964 and ran for more than 3,000 performances, a record at the time; its many revivals include Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher’s 2015 production, the national tour of which pulls into The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., for three shows this weekend: 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday. With a soundtrack that just won’t quit — “Tradition,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “Sunrise, Sunset” and “To Life,” for starters — classic musical theater doesn’t get much more life-affirming than this. Tickets start at $34.20; visit thegrand.com for details.
Omelette d’Amour
Few traditions are more cherished than serving Mom breakfast in bed — for those who know how to cook, that is. In the nick of time, EATcetera will host a Mother’s Day Kids Cooking Class 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday at 408 25th Street. The $55 fee covers food-education fundamentals and three cooking activities; a gluten-free option will be available for an extra $15. Kids under eight must be accompanied by an adult or teenage cooking companion. Visit events-eatcetera.square.site for details.
