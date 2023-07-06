Women of the house: A new exhibit at the Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway in Galveston, provides a ground-level glimpse at three influential women in the island-rooted family that continues to administer one of Texas’ largest philanthropic foundations. Open through spring 2024, the exhibit begins with matriarch Libbie Rice Shearn Moody, who insisted everyone eat dinner together (many well-off early-1900s children ate separately), and ensured the shelves in the mansion’s library were at child-appropriate heights; reading and education have been pillars of the family’s considerable generosity ever since.

Of her two daughters, Mary Moody Northen inherited her father’s keen business sense and ran the family foundation for many years; sister Libbie Moody Thompson, meanwhile, presided over the so-called “Texas Embassy” in Washington, D.C., as congressional spouse to Rep. Clark W. Thompson. Among the prized photos and family heirlooms on display include thank-you notes to Libbie from first ladies Bess Truman, Mamie Eisenhower and Lady Bird Johnson, underlining her status as half of one of the Washington social scene’s most prominent Texas couples. Tickets start at $15; visit moodymansion.org for details.

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com.

