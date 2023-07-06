A new exhibit at the Moody Mansion features heirlooms and other keepsakes owned by Libbie Rice Shearn Moody and daughter Libby Moody Thompson, including a thank-you letter by soon-to-be first lady Mamie Eisenhower.
Libbie Moody Thompson (pictured) presided over the so-called “Texas Embassy” in Washington, D.C., as congressional spouse to Rep. Clark W. Thompson.
Houston’s The Cops deliver punk-rock mayhem with a side of tongue-in-cheek black humor.
Enjoy tasty adult beverages while painting this lovely boat Saturday during Clay Cup Studios’ Paint and Sip Night.
RIGHT: Galveston’s El Lago put aside their many other creative pursuits to play their first plugged-in local gig since 2019 at Thursday’s Save the Locals in Menard Park.
Women of the house: A new exhibit at the Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway in Galveston, provides a ground-level glimpse at three influential women in the island-rooted family that continues to administer one of Texas’ largest philanthropic foundations. Open through spring 2024, the exhibit begins with matriarch Libbie Rice Shearn Moody, who insisted everyone eat dinner together (many well-off early-1900s children ate separately), and ensured the shelves in the mansion’s library were at child-appropriate heights; reading and education have been pillars of the family’s considerable generosity ever since.
Of her two daughters, Mary Moody Northen inherited her father’s keen business sense and ran the family foundation for many years; sister Libbie Moody Thompson, meanwhile, presided over the so-called “Texas Embassy” in Washington, D.C., as congressional spouse to Rep. Clark W. Thompson. Among the prized photos and family heirlooms on display include thank-you notes to Libbie from first ladies Bess Truman, Mamie Eisenhower and Lady Bird Johnson, underlining her status as half of one of the Washington social scene’s most prominent Texas couples. Tickets start at $15; visit moodymansion.org for details.
Cop rock
Houston punk bands have folded scabrous social commentary and savage humor into their instrumental mayhem since the days of DRI and Culturcide; now it’s The Cops‘ turn. Kitted out in full patrol uniforms, these boys in blue deliver white-knuckle thrills in the Dictators/Dead Kennedys vein, taken with a large grain of salt (maybe) on their lone LP to date, 2018’s “First Offense.” As titles like “Night Stick,” “Riot Tonight” and “Hot Pursuit” testify, these Cops are ready to bust some heads — metaphorically speaking, that is — and possibly engender a few drunk and disorderlies any time they take the stage, as they will 10 p.m. Friday at O’Malley’s, 2022 Postoffice St., with Popperz and Big Fan in tow. Free show; tip those bartenders well.
Toy stories
Pixar made four hit movies based on something parents know all too well: Children love toys madly right up until they don’t, creating over time eerie landscapes of cast-off playthings in toy boxes, shelves and closets. Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road, sympathizes with Saturday’s Toy Swap or Drop, an afternoon-long event for which parents are encouraged to bring gently used toys and let them go so that other little ones there may play with them to their heart’s content, so long as it’s between the prescribed hours of noon to 5 p.m. (After all, a toy might as well be new if it’s new to somebody else.) Toys will be organized into three sections according to age — 0-2, 3-5, 6-8 — and parents must be present; unsupervised play is prohibited. Visit galvestonislandbrewing.com for details.
Art ahoy!
Enjoy refreshing adult beverages while indulging your inner Monet during Paint and Sip Night Saturday at Clay Cup Studios, 2219 Postoffice St. in Galveston. From 7-9 p.m., beer, wine and more will be available while an instructor guides you through the steps to completing this week’s theme “Boat On the Shore.” Groups welcome; the $35 fee includes supplies. Visit claycupstudios.com for details.
Shark art
Who needs the Discovery Channel? Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand, is having its own Shark Week — art camp, that is. July 10-14, instructor Cassidy Bracewell, a Texas A&M University graduate student in marine biology and biological oceanography, will help campers ages 8-12 create a variety of marine-themed projects through drawing, painting, sculpture and collage, all while learning something else — the vital role these wildly misunderstood predators play in keeping the world’s oceans healthy. Because the camp runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., students must bring a lunch; cost is $175 or $140 for Galveston Arts Center members. Visit galvestonartscenter.com for details.
Happy homecoming
The members of El Lago do a lot to scratch islanders’ creative itches, promoting events under the Martini Theater and Third Eyeland banners and publishing their own zine, Wake. (Issue No. 32 is out now.) They’re also in a band, and a rather enchanting one at that, dabbling deeply in elements of dream-pop and shoegaze — think Lush, My Bloody Valentine, Beach House, Slowdive — on their two releases, “Colors” and “Pyramid.” (Both are available through Bandcamp.) Released in October 2019, “Pyramid” was new when El Lago last played a proper electric gig on the island, an interminable dry spell the band will break Thursday at La Izquierda’s Save the Locals free concert series in Menard Park, 2222 28th St. Similarly hypnotizing L.A. indie duo Tremours warms up the early-evening crowd; music starts at 6 p.m.
