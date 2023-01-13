Host Jim Atchley, Jan Porter, birthday girl Brenda Atchley and Larry Porter await the arrival of the three-tier chocolate birthday cake at Shearn’s Seafood and Prime Steaks in Moody Gardens Hotel and Spa.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Ross and Seal Grief and Georgianna Mullins, with husband Dr. Jack Mullins, attend the birthday party of Brenda Atchley at Shearn’s Seafood and Prime Steaks in Moody Gardens Hotel and Spa.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Larry Grissom, Deanna Grissom, Joan McLeod and Doug McLeod celebrate the birthday of Brenda Atchley at Shearn’s Seafood and Prime Steaks restaurant in Moody Gardens Hotel and Spa.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Birthday girl Brenda Atchley blows out a candle on her specially prepared chocolate birthday cake at Shearn’s Seafood and Prime Steaks in Moody Gardens Hotel and Spa.
Dale Atchley, Ann Winkelmann, Monica O’Donohoe and David O’Donohoe enjoy the ambience of Shearn’s Seafood and Prime Steaks’ private room while celebrating Brenda Atchley’s birthday.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
A family affair, Jim Atchley, Brenda Atchley and son Dale Atchley share a tender moment at the birthday party of wife and mom Brenda Atchley.
Friends on Dec. 30 gathered in a private dining room at Shearn’s Seafood and Prime Steaks restaurant at Moody Gardens Hotel and Spa to celebrate Brenda Atchley‘s birthday.
Brenda Atchley’s husband, Jim, has made the birthday dinner gathering a yearly tradition. Along with dinner, a full bar was included in the birthday bash. As the birthday party attendees sang “Happy Birthday,” a delicious chocolate cake complete with candles was wheeled out to the birthday girl.
Brenda Atchley was raised in Galveston by Adele Howard and Galveston District Judge J.G. Howard. When her father died at age 44, Brenda and her mother moved to Houston. Later, Brenda received a degree in Education from the University of Texas at Austin. While there, she met Jim. The couple dated three months before becoming engaged. A year later, they were married. During their 61 years of marriage, their accolades and accomplishments have been many. Jim honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He started the Bank of Galveston — now HomeTown Bank — and served as its president.
After retiring in 1989, Brenda and Jim returned to Galveston. The couple have two children, Renee Dragis and Dale Atchley. They have two wonderful grandchildren. Not one to let grass grow under her feet, Brenda is on the auxiliary board of the Salvation Army and continues to serve weekly in the kitchen. She’s active in Trinity Episcopal Church, and serves in Daughters of the King and Altar Guild. She also is a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Galveston Republican Women, is a sustainer in the Galveston JuniorLeague and the Houston Junior League. One of her early passions has always been the Galveston Humane Society. When the animal shelter was in need of a new building to house and help the animals, she and friend Cynthia McEldowney brainstormed together. The first Paws Gala was born and has been a 21-year island tradition.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
