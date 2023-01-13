Friends on Dec. 30 gathered in a private dining room at Shearn’s Seafood and Prime Steaks restaurant at Moody Gardens Hotel and Spa to celebrate Brenda Atchley‘s birthday.

Brenda Atchley’s husband, Jim, has made the birthday dinner gathering a yearly tradition. Along with dinner, a full bar was included in the birthday bash. As the birthday party attendees sang “Happy Birthday,” a delicious chocolate cake complete with candles was wheeled out to the birthday girl.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription