There’s an old saying quoted by tree lovers: “The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, and the next best time is now.” Well, it’s “now.”
We may be done with freezing weather, but even if we have a cold spell, the ground in Galveston does not freeze and remains safe for tree roots. Trees going in the ground in the next month or so will have time to begin establishing a healthy root system before the punishing heat of summer. Fall is the premier time to plant trees locally, but there’s no need to wait until then.
Want a new tree? Below are some things to consider.
Why you want a tree: Perhaps you desire shade for a sunny landscape. Do you long for a tree that blooms to bring showy beauty to the landscape? You might seek one that produces fruit or nuts, for yourself or a wildlife habitat.
Space available: Consider the mature size of a tree as you consider where to place it. A large tree can overwhelm a space, while a small tree alone in a large landscape can look lost.
Location: Planting in the right place is critical. You don’t want to move an established tree and stress it. Trees should be far enough from a house to prevent roots’ interference with the foundation or utilities. Those placed too near a structure can create unnecessary pruning problems and lopsided growth. It is important to avoid overhead utility lines as well, as unsightly pruning may be required if a tree grows into those lines. Trees planted too close to a sidewalk may lift the concrete over time and create a tripping hazard. The west side of a house is the best location for afternoon shade.
Water requirements: Trees vary in water needs. Place trees with higher water need to be near a water source. Don’t add a tree that can’t tolerate wet soil in a spot that often has standing water.
Your tolerance for messiness: Nature is inherently messy. If you cannot tolerate large leaves in the yard, nuts or other tree products, select a tree that will not cause you headaches.
Your patience: Many of the trees we plant are for the future more than for ourselves. If you are in a hurry to see your tree mature, select a species that is fast-growing.
Given the above considerations, seek out the right tree for the right place by going to “Texas Tree Selector” on the internet. This excellent resource from Texas A&M Forest Service will guide you through finding a tree that meets your needs, plus a remarkable trove of helpful information about planting and maintenance.
You might find your perfect tree at the Tree Conservancy’s giveaway on March 11, 8 a.m. at the GHF Depot, 33rd and Market Streets. Go early for the best selections.
There’s another saying to consider, a Greek proverb: “A society grows great when old men [and women] plant trees in whose shade they shall never sit.”
“Tree Stories” is an ongoing series of articles about Island trees, tree care, and tree issues. If you have or know of a special tree on Galveston Island that should be highlighted, please email treesforgalveston@gmail.com. Margaret Canavan is a Galveston resident, a Galveston County Master Gardener, and a member of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy Board.
