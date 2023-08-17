We again find ourselves in an extended period of inadequate rainfall, facing looming water restrictions. This newspaper’s blogger Stan Blazyk says Galveston has experienced considerably below normal precipitation since June 1 and no significant rain since July 22. Large areas of Texas are in severe drought conditions. To add insult to injury, we are dealing with record-breaking temperatures. High soil temperature can affect utilization of water and nutrients by existing roots and affect future root growth.
While trees have lived without our intervention for millennia, nature can seem uncaring. The summer of 2011 brought drought and heat that killed untold numbers of trees throughout the state. We lost trees in record cold snaps of 2020 and 2022. Trees can survive drought, heat, cold and other insults, but some emerge significantly damaged, and some die.
So what should we do about watering trees?
Newly planted trees, still establishing their root system, need regular irrigation for at least two years. The best plan is to use soaker hoses or drip irrigation set away from the trunk. Test the soil with a fingertip, and if it feels dry it’s time for water. A 3- to 4-inch layer of mulch over the root area will retain moisture and help cool the soil. Avoid “volcano mulching,” the piling of mulch around the trunk, which invites insects and decay.
Our mature trees need water too. The vast majority of a tree's roots are within just twelve inches of the soil surface, which becomes dry and hot during drought. These roots provide most water and nutrients for the tree; larger and deeper roots primarily anchor the tree but take in little water. The best way to irrigate a large tree is a slow soak under the entire canopy, using a soaker hose or dripping hose moved around the root zone. This minimizes evaporation and prevents watering sidewalks and streets. Roots extend well past the dripline and given space can grow more than twice the diameter of the canopy. One inch of water per week is ideal. Again, soil that feels dry to the fingertips needs water.
Maintaining root moisture can prevent stress that might lead to later damage by insects and disease. Trees stressed or injured now will be more vulnerable to freeze damage this winter and will show more damage next spring.
In past droughts residents have developed creative watering techniques while observing restrictions. Installing rainwater collection systems, saving “gray” water from washing and bathing, and saving air conditioner condensate are a few solutions.
Tree canopies provide numerous benefits. They shade and cool the ground, reducing energy usage and maintaining soil moisture. Our urban forest acts as an air filter, absorbing carbon dioxide and emitting oxygen. Tree root systems help maintain soil stability, reduce erosion, and help control water runoff. Trees provide habitat for birds and other wild creatures. Trees are beautiful and a joy to see.
Observe local watering restrictions, but water as you are able. Let’s all take care of our trees.
Margaret Canavan is a Galveston resident, a Galveston County Master Gardener, and a member of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy Board. Tree stories is an ongoing series of articles about island trees, tree care, and tree issues. If you have or know of a special tree on Galveston Island that should be highlighted, please email treesforgalveston@gmail.com.
We explore 3 main chambers inside the Galveston Scottish Rite. The Library, The Lodge Room, and the 1929 Vaudeville Theater. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite is a centuries-old, global fraternity founded on principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.