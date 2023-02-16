Literally meaning “Fat Tuesday,” the Mardi Gras tradition celebrates one last time of excess before Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent. While it’s known for its New Orleans roots, the celebration made its way over to Galveston Island, and you may be surprised to find out how early it did.
Galvestonians began celebrating Mardi Gras in 1867, around 10 years after it began in New Orleans. The attractions were small, starting with a masked ball and a performance of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV. But the festivities grew rapidly, and by 1873, visitors from around Texas were coming to Galveston to experience Mardi Gras, including Gov. E.J. Davis. Before long, lavish costumes and both day and night parades filled the streets. As one can imagine, the cost piled up quickly. By the 1880s, clubs and krewes had so much difficulty keeping up with expenses, parades were removed, and Mardi Gras celebrations were scaled back down to the masked balls only. It wasn’t until 1910 that parades made their comeback when the Kotton Karnival Kids, later known as the Mystic Merry Makers, began sponsoring the event.
Over time, different organizations sponsored Mardi Gras in Galveston, such as the Galveston Booster Club in 1929, and later the Galveston Chamber of Commerce in 1937. It seemed like things were moving up. Then came World War II. By the early 1940s, Mardi Gras celebrations ceased, and for several decades it stayed that way.
More than 40 years later in 1985, businessman and developer George P. Mitchell made efforts to revive Mardi Gras. Those efforts succeeded, and Mardi Gras has been celebrated on the island ever since.
If you’ve ever been to the Firefighters Children’s Parade, you may have noticed a familiar float in the crowd. Ever since 2012, our Children’s Department has participated in the Firefighters’ Children’s Parade. Each year our Children’s department holds a raffle, and winning children ride on the library float with staff members. We always have so much fun, and hope you and your family have a great time this year too.
Janae Pulliam is the community engagement and communications coordinator at the Rosenberg Library.
