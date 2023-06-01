What defines a tree? Height? Trunk thickness? Number of leaves? A botanical textbook? There are varying definitions from biology and etymology. For today’s column, with definitions drawn from various sources, I proclaim that a tree is: a perennial plant with an elongated stem or trunk that supports branches and leaves. Let us consider American Beautyberry (callicarpa Americana) to be a tree when allowed or trained to develop to its full stature. While some consider it a bush, it is a small tree of over 10 feet in my home landscape. And a tough one, and one of my favorites.
Beautyberry is a member of the Verbena family, typically reaching five to nine-plus feet, depending on conditions. It is a visual delight and attracts wildlife year-round. This Texas native will enjoy most slightly to fully shady environments in home landscapes, even as an understory plant beneath the canopy of another tree. Its long, arching branches sport aromatic velvety-green leaves, clusters of pinkish-white flowers in spring and distinct magenta-purple (sometimes white) berry-like fruit clusters in fall that remain even after leaf drop. The native form of the plant bears fruit clusters surrounding the branch. It is generally more upright than the imported Asian cultivar, on which fruits hang from short stems and away from the branch.
“Tree Stories” is an ongoing series of articles about Island trees, tree care, and tree issues. If you have or know of a special tree on Galveston Island that should be highlighted, please email treesforgalveston@gmail.com. Margaret Canavan is a Galveston resident, a Galveston County Master Gardener, and a member of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy Board.
