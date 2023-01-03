Deep winter is a quiet time for nature. Our recent cold spell has left greenery mostly on live oaks and evergreens. In winter, trees display their structure rather than their foliage. So what are trees doing at this time of year? Do they sleep? There is more than meets the eye.

You have times where you need a rest, a shift from usual activities so you can build energy and recuperate from busy times. Trees do that too. While appearing quiet on the outside, they are busy behind the scenes. Here is a simplified version of what they are doing.

“Tree Stories” is an ongoing series of articles about Island trees, tree care, and tree issues. If you have or know of a special tree on Galveston Island that should be highlighted, please email treesforgalveston@gmail.com. Margaret Canavan is a Galveston resident, a Galveston County Master Gardener, and a member of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy Board.

