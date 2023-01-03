Deep winter is a quiet time for nature. Our recent cold spell has left greenery mostly on live oaks and evergreens. In winter, trees display their structure rather than their foliage. So what are trees doing at this time of year? Do they sleep? There is more than meets the eye.
You have times where you need a rest, a shift from usual activities so you can build energy and recuperate from busy times. Trees do that too. While appearing quiet on the outside, they are busy behind the scenes. Here is a simplified version of what they are doing.
Trees survive cold weather through a process similar to hibernation, called dormancy, which requires certain conditions to take place. These include a combination of decreasing daylight, cooler temperatures, and chemical changes in the tree that slow its growth rate. Each tree senses that day length has shortened the proper amount to enter dormancy, based partly on the nature of light rays. Trees wait until the proper ratio of rays returns before resuming active growth, so will not be fooled into growth by winter warm spells.
Not all trees lose their leaves, but in those that do (deciduous trees), chemicals accumulate where leaves connect to a branch and stop growth. This causes leaves to drop and branch growth stops. Trees develop “cold hardiness” so they can survive the coldest winter temperatures. This involves changes in the chemical makeup of stored water, and moving water to areas outside living cells so the expansion of water when it freezes will not damage those cells.
With leaves absent, photosynthesis does not occur. This is the process by which leaves produce the sugar needed to feed the tree’s active growth, sugars, which are stored in the roots as starch. The section of tree above ground rests rather than using stored energy to produce leaves, flowers, and fruit. Photosynthesis also stops in evergreens, and trees slow their metabolism and use stored sugar, although they maintain their foliage.
In dormancy roots use their stored starch to grow while the above ground part of the tree rests. Being safely underground, roots experience winter differently, with fewer sudden temperature and moisture changes. They will grow any time the soil is moist and the temperature remains above about 40 degrees. If the soil is too cold near the surface, lower roots in warmer soil will grow. Healthy root growth is critical for trees, and since they depend on moisture, it is a good practice to ensure adequate moisture even if air temperatures are low.
Winter dormancy has important benefits. Leaves use sunlight to create the sugar that feeds the tree. Decreased sunlight in winter would cause leaves to expend more energy to create that sugar, so dropping leaves saves energy. Leaves lose water through microscopic pores, so their loss helps deciduous trees conserve moisture.
So the short answer is yes, trees do sleep — in their own way. But they know what they are doing, quietly preparing for spring. They will wake up when the time is right.
“Tree Stories” is an ongoing series of articles about Island trees, tree care, and tree issues. If you have or know of a special tree on Galveston Island that should be highlighted, please email treesforgalveston@gmail.com. Margaret Canavan is a Galveston resident, a Galveston County Master Gardener, and a member of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy Board.
