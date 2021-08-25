The Galveston College Community Chorale, Galveston’s community choir, is seeking new singers who have a song in their hearts.
After a pandemic-induced hiatus during the 2020-2021 academic year, the community chorale will begin its fall rehearsal schedule from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday on the main campus of Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.
Community chorales, choirs and other non-professional choral groups typically attract members from the community at large and include individuals with a range of musical experience and abilities.
Many of our chorale participants have been members of church choirs or sang in their high school and college choirs and musical-theater performances.
We’re a community of folks who simply love to sing. You don’t have to be able to read music or to audition to be a part of the chorale. You just need to find joy in singing different varieties of music.
The Galveston College Community Chorale was established in 1972 by Larry Patton, who directed the chorale for 27 years. The chorale was created as part of the newly-formed music department at Galveston College to allow interested individuals the opportunity to participate in a performing organization.
The first year, the chorale had approximately 40 singers. During the 2019-2020 academic year, the chorale averaged 65 singers.
Our audiences are a representation of the city of Galveston. Many family members and friends of the chorale attend our concerts, as well as other choral music lovers from the community and surrounding area.
The chorale performs all styles of music, both sacred and secular, from the Renaissance period of music, to Handel’s “Messiah,” Schubert’s “Mass in G,” madrigals, operatic choruses, patriotic music, American folk music, spirituals, the music of Broadway and popular music.
Music by contemporary composers such as John Rutter, Robert Shaw, Daniel Pinkham, Randall Thompson and Texas resident Dan Forrest also has been performed by the chorale.
Our group even has performed at Carnegie Hall. Nationally acclaimed concert organist Ron Wyatt is our accompanist.
The chorale is part of the Continuing Education department’s curriculum. It’s open to all individuals who enjoy singing and performing. It’s a fun group of people to work with.
In 2018, the Galveston Art League recognized the chorale for making significant and valuable contributions to the arts in Galveston.
We welcome back our former members of the chorale this year and look forward to attracting new members who love to sing, enjoy learning new musical arrangements, are looking for an opportunity to sing with others and want to entertain in public.
This fall, we will prepare for our holiday concert of traditional carols scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Moody Memorial United Methodist Church in Galveston. The chorale also presents a spring concert and often is involved in other special events in the community.
Membership tuition in the chorale is $40 each semester. To register, please contact the Galveston College Continuing Education office at 409-944-1344 or gc.edu/continuing-education/about-ce/register/.
For additional information, please email me at mgilbert@gc.edu.
