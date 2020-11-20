Jodi

Jodi

The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Jodi.

Looking for a sweet, healthy, fun-loving and young dog? Well, come and see Jodi. She knows “no” and “sit” and is ready to learn more in a home with other dogs or by herself.

If you want a female dog to play with and shower you with infectious happiness and love, then come see Jodi at 3000 W. Parkwood Avenue in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription