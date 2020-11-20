The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Jodi.
Looking for a sweet, healthy, fun-loving and young dog? Well, come and see Jodi. She knows “no” and “sit” and is ready to learn more in a home with other dogs or by herself.
If you want a female dog to play with and shower you with infectious happiness and love, then come see Jodi at 3000 W. Parkwood Avenue in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390.
