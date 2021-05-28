This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Callie and Hawthorne.
Meet Callie. This adorable little squatty-body girl was found on the beach and is now looking for a loving home. She’s incredibly sweet and has the softest coat you’ve ever petted.
Callie is 1 year old and loves to play with her squeaky toys and gets along great with other dogs. She will amuse you with her silliness and smother you with her cuddles. Come meet this lovely little lady today.
Come say howdy to Hawthorne. This happy boy loves to talk and chirp, but most of all he enjoys all the ear scratches you have to offer. He has a unique appearance because of his case of Haws Syndrome, which exposes his third eyelid and causes him to look like he’s squinting.
This doesn’t slow him down any, Hawthorne’s vision is excellent, a perfect 20/20 just like him. Schedule an appointment to apply for Hawthorne today.
It’s summer and love is in the air. Please stop the cycle of unwanted pets by spaying and neutering. If you need assistance, please call us at 409-740-1919. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news, including dates set for Surf Dogs and Paws Gala this year.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
