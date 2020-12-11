This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Andromeda and Della.
Meet Della. Della is an active 1 1/2-year-old lady who’s on the small side weighing about 30 pounds. She adores her stuffed animal toys and walks well on a leash. She loves to cuddle and hug everyone she meets. Della is looking for a home with human playmates. She has one wish for Santa on her wish list; a forever home for Christmas. Schedule an appointment today to meet Della the doll.
Let me introduce you to Andromeda. This precious petite calico came to us as a mama with four babies in tow. Her babies are adopted, and now it’s her turn. She has made new feline friends here at the shelter but would love to make human friends with you. She loves to curl up and nap in laps. She also enjoys playtime and has a calm demeanor. Call and make an appointment to meet Andromeda today. She’s ready and waiting to go home for Christmas.
We’re slowly getting out and participating in outside events. Please check out our website calendar or our social media pages to find opportunities to see adoptable pets and support the shelter. Of course, we will have our 2021 Heroes & Hounds Calendars available also. They make great gifts. You can order them on our website and have them mailed, or pick them up in person. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our calendar or to order your calendars for delivery.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
