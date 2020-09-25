This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Marlin and Tank.
Marvelous Marlin (A024601) is the spokes-cat for the week. Marlin is about 4 years old, friendly, out-going, curious and so handsome the camera loves him. His tail is feathery and his coat longer than the everyday short-hair kitty.
Marlin is one of those magic orange cats that can look deep orange, pale orange or gold depending on the light and his mood. Call him ginger, orange, red or marmalade — but not late for dinner.
Tank (A023885) is a 3-year-old, male, Staffordshire mix. This big boy always has a smile on his squishy face, especially when he gets those yummy treats. This boy has done well with other dogs here at the center, especially with the ladies. What can we say, he’s a ladies man. Come by the center to see this happy boy for yourself.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Marlin and Tank will be available for $42.50 Tuesday through Saturday. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
