The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Crash.
Don’t let his rough name fool you. Crash is a sweet and friendly lab mix who loves to play and will leave the driving to you. He would make a great addition to any family or a loyal sidekick for someone looking for a companion to go on a walk or run.
Come meet Crash at Friendswood Animal Control, 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
Crash’s adoption fee is just $50 and includes first round of vaccines, a veterinarian exam, heartworm testing, microchip and spay surgery.
