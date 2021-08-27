This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Lamb Chop and Sammy.
Lamb Chop (A026743) is a male domestic short hair with a brown tabby coat. Lamb Chop, or “LC” as he prefers, is handsome, friendly, inquisitive and quite the all-round kitty boy.
He’s about 1 year old, wears his Mackerel tabby coat with flair and has a great “M” on his forehead. Is he surprised a lot or is it those big round eyes? Come in to chat about that, treats, petting sessions, feather teasers and maybe how he got his name.
Sammy (A026562) is a 3-year-old neutered Labrador retriever mix who’s truly too handsome for words. Sammy has done well in doggie playgroup and is listed as a “gentle/dainty/social” type.
With those big eyes, this boy is sure to wiggle his way into your heart when you meet him. If you’re looking for a laid-back buddy to share your life with, Sammy is an excellent choice for you.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on facebook.com/garcpets and youtube.com.
Lamb Chop and Sammy will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $5 each since we’re participating in the Clear the Shelters event this week. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
