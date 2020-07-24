The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Annabelle Apricot.
If being shut-in has been driving you stir crazy, you should understand how Annabelle Apricot feels. She’s a young mom who has been busy the past few months raising her four kittens in a 4-by-2.5-inch cage. She taught them how to use the litter box and how to play nicely with others.
Her babies have all been adopted, and now that she’s an empty nester, she’s looking for someone new to love and a place to call home. She’s a super sassy gal and loves playing with toys.
Come meet Annabelle Apricot at Friendswood Animal Control, 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
Her adoption fee is just $25, which includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, microchip and spay surgery.
