This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Picasso and Coyote.
Picasso (A020130) is a domestic short hair kitten with a gray tabby and white coat and is puzzled. He doesn’t know why a family hasn’t come for him yet. The Christmas decorations are up and Santa is coming, but it would be so much nicer to be in his own home. Picasso is about 4 months old, friendly and playful. Come meet Picasso this week and make it special.
Coyote (A021269) is pretty, knows how to sit, and really loves treats and attention. All she wants for Christmas is a family to call her own. She also plays well with other dogs. Come by and meet her this week.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Picasso and Coyote are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter, and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
