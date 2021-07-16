The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Karen.
Karen (A-700) came to us via a local veterinarian. Her family could no longer keep her and knew she’d find a new home. At approximately 11 months old, she’s quite the cuddle-bug.
Her favorite place is on someone’s lap, calmly purring and enjoying pets, scratches and attention. Karen is fully vetted. She gets along with other cats and has been exposed to large dogs; children, unknown. She would fit nicely into a loving household.
If this loving girl isn’t adopted, come visit her at our adoption events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus League City, 1357 E. League City Parkway in League City; noon to 3 p.m. July 24 at Pet Supermarket, 1940 W. League City Parkway in League City; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 at Petco League City, 2895 Interstate 45 S. in League City.
If you’re interested in and want to know more about Karen, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org and fill out an obligation-free application.
