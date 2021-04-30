This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Gus and Big Guy.
Gus (A025896) is a domestic short hair with a deep orange tabby and white coat. He’s about 3 years old, neutered and combines good looks with a winning personality. He claims to not remember exactly how he came to have a half-length tail with a twist on the end — maybe he was born that way.
Gus is friendly, outgoing and charming. He will give you “those looks” when he needs a good scratch or a treat. So, don’t fuss or mess around — come on in and meet Gus.
How handsome is Big Guy (A025665)? This 3-year-old blue and white Staffordshire mix is ready to settle down and find his “fur-ever” family. He loves to run and play and always seems to have a huge smile on his face! Come by and meet this charmer.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Gus and Big Guy will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
