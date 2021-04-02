This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are PJ and Copper.
PJ (A026045) is a domestic short hair with a black and white coat. He’s about 8 years old and a survivor of life on the streets. His hazel eyes sometimes look sad and hint at many adventures — good and bad.
Being footloose and fancy free was fun for a while — now PJ is looking for a home where he will be safe, have soft beds to nap on and a full food bowl. A toy or two would be appreciated. Come meet PJ and see if he’s the right kitty to be your new companion.
Meet Copper (A025648), a 6-year-old German Shepherd. He entered on Jan. 11 and is still waiting on his “fur-ever” family. He’s heart-worm positive but doesn’t let that slow him down.
He would really love to have all your attention, so a single dog household would be his favorite. I mean, who likes sharing their toys anyway? Can anyone take Copper and give him a new life?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
PJ and Copper will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $20 each. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
