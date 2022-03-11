This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Polly and Smokee.
Introducing our petite Polly. She’s on the small end of a medium-sized dog who’s very sweet and enjoys playing with other dogs. While in temporary foster care, she lived with a cat and two large dogs and loved them all. Polly would do best in a home without small children. At 4 years old, this little terrier deserves a fresh start. Apply now to adopt this little cowgirl.
Meet Smokee. This chill cat is looking for her forever home. Found as a stray, she has been with us for a few months while undergoing medical treatment. This gorgeous girl now is healthy and back to 100 percent. Smokee enjoys sunbathing and napping in a warm lap. She also loves being petted and will serenade you with her purr. Consider adopting Smokee today.
As the weather starts to warm up it reminds us that kitten season is upon us. For assistance with the spay or neuter of your pets, please contact us sooner than later. You can help stop the influx of unwanted animals by calling 409-740-1919 or emailing info@galvestonhumane.org.
Visit our website to view our adoptable animals at galvestonhumane.org. Due to extreme overcrowding, all adult dogs or cats who are already altered may be adopted this week for $20 each. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.