This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Pidgeon and Money.
Pidgeon (A024537) is almost 4 months old, neutered and extremely good-looking. His face has many expressions: thoughtful, skeptical, playful, puzzled, wise beyond his months and baby kitten cute. Pidgeon’s coat is silky, his paws and tabby “M” are impressive, and his eyes are an unusual molten gray-green.
Pidgeon spends his days romping with his brother Jasper (A024536), snacking and cat-napping. This is Pidgeon’s week to shine, so come make it special for him. You will be glad you did.
Money, money, money. Oh yes, that’s his name, “Money” (A025155). He’s a complete doll and young at around 1 year old. He’s neutered, vaccinated and has his bags packed. He’s ready to find a new place to call home for the holidays. Who can come meet this precious pup? We hope to see you soon.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Pidgeon and Money will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
