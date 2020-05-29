This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Quinn and Patches.
Quinn is a sweetheart of a kitty, and she doesn’t understand what brought the sudden changes that brought her to the shelter. She previously lived as an outdoor neighborhood kitty and was brought to our friends at the Animal Clinic.
Although she’s still confused about why she wasn’t able to live her free life, she’s still a sweet and loving kitty who spends her days gazing out of the windows in our community cat adoption room.
She’s a soft brown striped tabby, with an ear notch to show she’s spayed and enjoyed her life outdoors responsibly. She’s about one year old and while she’s extremely mellow, she’s ready to find a lap of her own.
Patches was also happy and content in her home until sudden changes brought her to our care. At a little over 4 years old, this brown and white medium-large pit bull mix has been slowly becoming more depressed about losing her home.
She has a friendly outgoing disposition, and she loves playing with children and other dogs. She hasn’t been introduced to cats. Patches was extremely good in her home. She used the potty outside and was even easy to walk on her leash.
She’s a silly girl with much character, and she had a hobby of bug chasing. She also likes to pretend she’s small enough to fit in your lap if you let her. Come see her beautiful smile for yourself.
Although we’re temporarily closed to the public because of COVID-19, we’re still scheduling adoptions and providing services to the community by appointments. Keep an eye on our website and social media for up to date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.