This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are LaLa and Oreo.
LaLa is a gorgeous 2-year-old black lab mix, who was found by a good Samaritan. Sadly, her original owner didn’t want to come and bring her back home. She’s now looking for a new forever family.
LaLa appears to be housebroken, kennel trained and knows basic commands. She’s spayed and heart-worm negative. Don’t keep LaLa waiting — apply now to adopt and bring LaLa home for the holidays.
Oreo is an extremely affectionate, yet shy, black and white 4-year-old male cat who was adopted with his bonded brother Olie from us four years ago. Their human died earlier this year and they were brought back to the shelter.
Oreo is an easy and calm cat with good litter box manners. He loves playing with his toys, his brother Olie and any person who’s willing to give him attention. He and Olie interact well with other calm indoor cats and dogs.
Christmas is coming. Purchase one of our 2022 Heroes & Hounds Calendars, they make great gifts. Available for purchase in person or on our website.
Visit galvestonhumane.org to view our adoptable animals. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
