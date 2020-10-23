Anna

Anna

The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Anna.

When Anna came to us, she was timid. She has come out of her shell and enjoys seeing everyone and play dates with other dogs. She loves to run, play and listens well. Anna weighs 28 pounds and is extremely gentle.

To meet Anna, come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.

Anna’s adoption fee includes a veterinarian exam, testing, vaccines, microchip and neuter surgery.

