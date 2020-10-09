This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Patches and Polly.
Patches was brought into the shelter by her only owner of six years who could no longer care for her. She was lucky to have spent some time in a foster home but is now back at the shelter. Patches likes to run and play and her favorite games are tug-of-war and keep away.
She’s good at both. She also loves a nice car ride and is great company as a back-seat driver. Patches has extremely good manners in the dog-friendly stores. She likes walks and is smart. She picks up on training points very quickly. And did we mention she is house-trained?
Patches makes human friends quickly. She can sit and be petted by adults and children ages 10 and older. She’s just a regular couch potato searching for her forever family.
Meet Polly. This sweet young lady of 1 1/2 years old has a bundle of personality. She’s outgoing, loves people and being petted. She was trapped as a feral but has absolutely no feral tendencies at all. Polly is an extremely unique, friendly cat that will follow you around the room.
She is polydactyl, which means she has several extra toes. This allows her to make fantastic biscuits. If you enjoy cats (and baking) Polly is your gal. She can knead dough like no other.
Submit an adoption application today and call for an appointment. She’s hoping to be home on the range in the kitchen biscuit making by the holidays.
The 2021 Heroes & Hounds Calendars are in and boy do they look great. They make great gifts and are a fun way to support the Galveston Island Humane Society. You can order them on our website and have them mailed, or pick them up in person.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.