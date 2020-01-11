This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Abbey Dawn and Douglas.
Abbey Dawn (A020398) is a domestic, short-hair, brown tabby with an impressive list of talents. She’s about 9 months old, inquisitive, playful, friendly and lovely to look at. Her tabby coat is shades of brown, taupe and gray. Abbey Dawn could be an actress, an advertising model, a dancer but “not” a poker player. Her face is expressive, and her pale hazel green eyes reflect her mood and surroundings — no bluffing. Abbey Dawn is working on her dance steps too. All kidding aside, her best career would be someone’s kitty girl to play with, cuddle and pamper. Come meet Abbey Dawn, get acquainted, and make her dreams come true.
Bull terrier fans, take a look at Douglas (A021527). This 2-year-old brindle bull terrier mix has a huge personality. He loves to run and jump and play. Looking for a companion that will never leave your side? Come by the ARC and give Douglas a chance.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Abbey Dawn and Douglas are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
