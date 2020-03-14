The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Rocksie.
Rocksie is a sweet, 4-month-old gray-and-white kitten who will probably be on the smaller side when fully grown. Rocksie loves belly rubs and will cuddle with you. She’s fully vetted and has had her first booster. Rocksie is being fostered. To meet Rocksie please call her foster mom, Cathy at 281-513-5563.
Rocksie’s adoption fee includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, tests, microchip and spay surgery.
